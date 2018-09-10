MLB playoffs schedule, bracket on road to 2018 World Series
The 2018 MLB playoffs will begin Oct. 2 with the NL wild-card game, followed by the AL wild-card game Oct. 3.
The 2018 season has been wrought with story lines — namely, the dominance of the Red Sox, on pace for a historically great regular season record, and the wide-open National League, where six teams are vying for two playoff spots in the senior circuit.
The wild-card winners will advance to their respective Division Series on Oct. 4 (NLDS) and Oct. 5 (ALDS).
This year's World Series will begin Oct. 23. Here's a look at the full schedule for the 2018 MLB playoffs with times and teams to be determined (TBD).
National League wild-card game
The NL wild-card game takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and will be televised on ESPN. The teams are to be determined.
American League wild-card game
The AL wild-card game takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 3, and will be televised on TBS. The teams are to be determined.
ALDS schedule
ALDS Series 1
Game
Date
Day
Network
Time
Game 1
Oct. 5
Friday
TBS
TBD
Game 2
Oct. 6
Saturday
TBS
TBD
Game 3
Oct. 8
Monday
TBS
TBD
Game 4*
Oct. 9
Tuesday
TBS
TBD
Game 5*
Oct. 11
Thursday
TBS
TBD
ALDS Series 2
Game
Date
Day
Network
Time
Game 1
Oct. 5
Friday
TBS
TBD
Game 2
Oct. 6
Saturday
TBS
TBD
Game 3
Oct. 8
Monday
TBS
TBD
Game 4*
Oct. 9
Tuesday
TBS
TBD
Game 5*
Oct. 11
Thursday
TBS
TBD
*If necessary
Teams TBD.
NLDS schedule
NLDS Series 1
Game
Date
Day
Network
Time
Game 1
Oct. 4
Thursday
FS1 or MLB Network
TBD
Game 2
Oct. 5
Friday
FS1 or MLB Network
TBD
Game 3
Oct. 7
Sunday
FS1 or MLB Network
TBD
Game 4*
Oct. 8
Monday
FS1
TBD
Game 5*
Oct. 10
Wednesday
FS1
TBD
NLDS Series 2
Game
Date
Day
Network
Time
Game 1
Oct. 4
Thursday
FS1 or MLB Network
TBD
Game 2
Oct. 5
Friday
FS1 or MLB Network
TBD
Game 3
Oct. 7
Sunday
FS1 or MLB Network
TBD
Game 4*
Oct. 8
Monday
FS1
TBD
Game 5*
Oct. 10
Wednesday
FS1
TBD
*If necessary
Teams TBD.
ALCS schedule
Game
Date
Day
Network
Time
Game 1
Oct. 13
Saturday
TBS
TBD
Game 2
Oct. 14
Sunday
TBS
TBD
Game 3
Oct. 16
Tuesday
TBS
TBD
Game 4
Oct. 17
Wednesday
TBS
TBD
Game 5*
Oct. 18
Thursday
TBS
TBD
Game 6*
Oct. 20
Saturday
TBS
TBD
Game 7*
Oct. 21
Sunday
TBS
TBD
*If necessary.
Teams TBD.
NLCS schedule
Game
Date
Day
Network
Time
Game 1
Oct. 12
Friday
FOX or FS1
TBD
Game 2
Oct. 13
Saturday
FOX or FS1
TBD
Game 3
Oct. 15
Monday
FOX or FS1
TBD
Game 4
Oct. 16
Tuesday
FOX or FS1
TBD
Game 5*
Oct. 17
Wednesday
FOX or FS1
TBD
Game 6*
Oct. 19
Friday
FOX or FS1
TBD
Game 7*
Oct. 20
Saturday
FOX or FS1
TBD
*If necessary
Teams TBD.
World Series schedule
Game
Date
Day
Network
Time
Game 1
Oct. 23
Tuesday
FOX
TBD
Game 2
Oct. 24
Wednesday
FOX
TBD
Game 3
Oct. 26
Friday
FOX
TBD
Game 4
Oct. 27
Saturday
FOX
TBD
Game 5*
Oct. 28
Sunday
FOX
TBD
Game 6*
Oct. 30
Tuesday
FOX
TBD
Game 7*
Oct. 31
Wednesday
FOX
TBD
*If necessary
Teams TBD.