MLB playoffs schedule, bracket on road to 2018 World Series

The 2018 MLB playoffs will begin Oct. 2 with the NL wild-card game, followed by the AL wild-card game Oct. 3.

The 2018 season has been wrought with story lines — namely, the dominance of the Red Sox, on pace for a historically great regular season record, and the wide-open National League, where six teams are vying for two playoff spots in the senior circuit.

The wild-card winners will advance to their respective Division Series on Oct. 4 (NLDS) and Oct. 5 (ALDS).

This year's World Series will begin Oct. 23. Here's a look at the full schedule for the 2018 MLB playoffs with times and teams to be determined (TBD).

National League wild-card game

The NL wild-card game takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and will be televised on ESPN. The teams are to be determined.

American League wild-card game

The AL wild-card game takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 3, and will be televised on TBS. The teams are to be determined.

ALDS schedule

ALDS Series 1

Game Date Day Network Time Game 1 Oct. 5 Friday TBS TBD Game 2 Oct. 6 Saturday TBS TBD Game 3 Oct. 8 Monday TBS TBD Game 4* Oct. 9 Tuesday TBS TBD Game 5* Oct. 11 Thursday TBS TBD

ALDS Series 2

Game Date Day Network Time Game 1 Oct. 5 Friday TBS TBD Game 2 Oct. 6 Saturday TBS TBD Game 3 Oct. 8 Monday TBS TBD Game 4* Oct. 9 Tuesday TBS TBD Game 5* Oct. 11 Thursday TBS TBD

*If necessary

Teams TBD.

NLDS schedule

NLDS Series 1

Game Date Day Network Time Game 1 Oct. 4 Thursday FS1 or MLB Network TBD Game 2 Oct. 5 Friday FS1 or MLB Network TBD Game 3 Oct. 7 Sunday FS1 or MLB Network TBD Game 4* Oct. 8 Monday FS1 TBD Game 5* Oct. 10 Wednesday FS1 TBD

NLDS Series 2

Game Date Day Network Time Game 1 Oct. 4 Thursday FS1 or MLB Network TBD Game 2 Oct. 5 Friday FS1 or MLB Network TBD Game 3 Oct. 7 Sunday FS1 or MLB Network TBD Game 4* Oct. 8 Monday FS1 TBD Game 5* Oct. 10 Wednesday FS1 TBD

*If necessary

Teams TBD.

ALCS schedule

Game Date Day Network Time Game 1 Oct. 13 Saturday TBS TBD Game 2 Oct. 14 Sunday TBS TBD Game 3 Oct. 16 Tuesday TBS TBD Game 4 Oct. 17 Wednesday TBS TBD Game 5* Oct. 18 Thursday TBS TBD Game 6* Oct. 20 Saturday TBS TBD Game 7* Oct. 21 Sunday TBS TBD

*If necessary.

Teams TBD.

NLCS schedule

Game Date Day Network Time Game 1 Oct. 12 Friday FOX or FS1 TBD Game 2 Oct. 13 Saturday FOX or FS1 TBD Game 3 Oct. 15 Monday FOX or FS1 TBD Game 4 Oct. 16 Tuesday FOX or FS1 TBD Game 5* Oct. 17 Wednesday FOX or FS1 TBD Game 6* Oct. 19 Friday FOX or FS1 TBD Game 7* Oct. 20 Saturday FOX or FS1 TBD

*If necessary

Teams TBD.

World Series schedule

Game Date Day Network Time Game 1 Oct. 23 Tuesday FOX TBD Game 2 Oct. 24 Wednesday FOX TBD Game 3 Oct. 26 Friday FOX TBD Game 4 Oct. 27 Saturday FOX TBD Game 5* Oct. 28 Sunday FOX TBD Game 6* Oct. 30 Tuesday FOX TBD Game 7* Oct. 31 Wednesday FOX TBD

*If necessary

Teams TBD.