MLB playoffs schedule, bracket on road to 2018 World Series

Everything you need to know about the 2018 MLB postseason.

The 2018 MLB playoffs will begin Oct. 2 with the NL wild-card game, followed by the AL wild-card game Oct. 3.

The 2018 season has been wrought with story lines — namely, the dominance of the Red Sox, on pace for a historically great regular season record, and the wide-open National League, where six teams are vying for two playoff spots in the senior circuit.

The wild-card winners will advance to their respective Division Series on Oct. 4 (NLDS) and Oct. 5 (ALDS).

This year's World Series will begin Oct. 23. Here's a look at the full schedule for the 2018 MLB playoffs with times and teams to be determined (TBD).

National League wild-card game

The NL wild-card game takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and will be televised on ESPN. The teams are to be determined.

American League wild-card game

The AL wild-card game takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 3, and will be televised on TBS. The teams are to be determined.

ALDS schedule

ALDS Series 1

Game

Date

Day

Network

Time

Game 1

Oct. 5

Friday

TBS

TBD

Game 2

Oct. 6

Saturday

TBS

TBD

Game 3

Oct. 8

Monday

TBS

TBD

Game 4*

Oct. 9

Tuesday

TBS

TBD

Game 5*

Oct. 11

Thursday

TBS

TBD

ALDS Series 2

Game

Date

Day

Network

Time

Game 1

Oct. 5

Friday

TBS

TBD

Game 2

Oct. 6

Saturday

TBS

TBD

Game 3

Oct. 8

Monday

TBS

TBD

Game 4*

Oct. 9

Tuesday

TBS

TBD

Game 5*

Oct. 11

Thursday

TBS

TBD

*If necessary

Teams TBD.

NLDS schedule

NLDS Series 1

Game

Date

Day

Network

Time

Game 1

Oct. 4

Thursday

FS1 or MLB Network

TBD

Game 2

Oct. 5

Friday

FS1 or MLB Network

TBD

Game 3

Oct. 7

Sunday

FS1 or MLB Network

TBD

Game 4*

Oct. 8

Monday

FS1

TBD

Game 5*

Oct. 10

Wednesday

FS1

TBD

NLDS Series 2

Game

Date

Day

Network

Time

Game 1

Oct. 4

Thursday

FS1 or MLB Network

TBD

Game 2

Oct. 5

Friday

FS1 or MLB Network

TBD

Game 3

Oct. 7

Sunday

FS1 or MLB Network

TBD

Game 4*

Oct. 8

Monday

FS1

TBD

Game 5*

Oct. 10

Wednesday

FS1

TBD

*If necessary

Teams TBD.

ALCS schedule

Game

Date

Day

Network

Time

Game 1

Oct. 13

Saturday

TBS

TBD

Game 2

Oct. 14

Sunday

TBS

TBD

Game 3

Oct. 16

Tuesday

TBS

TBD

Game 4

Oct. 17

Wednesday

TBS

TBD

Game 5*

Oct. 18

Thursday

TBS

TBD

Game 6*

Oct. 20

Saturday

TBS

TBD

Game 7*

Oct. 21

Sunday

TBS

TBD

*If necessary.

Teams TBD.

NLCS schedule

Game

Date

Day

Network

Time

Game 1

Oct. 12

Friday

FOX or FS1

TBD

Game 2

Oct. 13

Saturday

FOX or FS1

TBD

Game 3

Oct. 15

Monday

FOX or FS1

TBD

Game 4

Oct. 16

Tuesday

FOX or FS1

TBD

Game 5*

Oct. 17

Wednesday

FOX or FS1

TBD

Game 6*

Oct. 19

Friday

FOX or FS1

TBD

Game 7*

Oct. 20

Saturday

FOX or FS1

TBD

*If necessary

Teams TBD.

World Series schedule

Game

Date

Day

Network

Time

Game 1

Oct. 23

Tuesday

FOX

TBD

Game 2

Oct. 24

Wednesday

FOX

TBD

Game 3

Oct. 26

Friday

FOX

TBD

Game 4

Oct. 27

Saturday

FOX

TBD

Game 5*

Oct. 28

Sunday

FOX

TBD

Game 6*

Oct. 30

Tuesday

FOX

TBD

Game 7*

Oct. 31

Wednesday

FOX

TBD

*If necessary

Teams TBD.

