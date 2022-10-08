MLB playoffs: Guardians look to finish off Rays, Mariners set sights on Blue Jays upset in wild-card Game 2
The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. The burst of high-stakes baseball pits eight teams against each other — Guardians-Rays, Cardinals-Phillies, Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres — for the right to advance. And it's getting real fast. The new best-of-three wild-card series began Friday with the Padres humbling Max Scherzer and the Phillies turning the tables on St. Louis.
The top seeds they would face in the next round are familiar — the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees. But certainly some of these challengers have designs on toppling baseball's existing world order.
First, they have to get through this weekend. Saturday will see three home teams, the higher seeds, face down elimination.
Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians - 12:07 p.m., ESPN2 (Guardians lead, 1-0)
Game 2: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - 4:07 p.m., ESPN (Mariners lead, 1-0)
Game 2: San Diego Padres at New York Mets - 7:37 p.m., ESPN (Padres lead, 1-0)
Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals - 8:37 p.m., ESPN2 (Phillies lead, 1-0)
[Here's the full TV schedule for the MLB postseason]
Follow all of Saturday's action right here.
Need to catch up on the major storylines as the postseason gets rolling? We've got you covered.
How dangerous is each playoff contender right now? These are the October power rankings
Looking for the next Randy Arozarena? These 13 under-the-radar names might be ready for their moment
The young Mariners finally broke through and ended Seattle's interminable playoff drought. Relive the delirious days that got them there
The Mets started Max Scherzer in Game 1 and held back Jacob deGrom in a strategic gambit. Will it work?
The path to the World Series in the National League runs through the Dodgers, the Braves and the Freddie Freeman saga
Breaking down what could be a wild Blue Jays vs. Mariners matchup