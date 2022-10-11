MLB playoffs live updates: Division Series get underway in Atlanta, Houston, New York and Los Angeles

USA TODAY Sports
·5 min read

Once again, MLB is offering up a four-game playoff buffet with the AL and NL Division Series all getting underway on the same day.

The four teams with the best overall records -- the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees -- will be playing their first games since the regular season ended six days ago. Will the extra rest work to their advantage in allowing their injuries to heal and pitching rotations to be optimized? Or will the extra time off leave them a tad rusty in their openers?

We can't wait to find out. Stick with us right here for all the updates and insight you need to stay on top of today's action.

Veteran reliever off Astros ALDS roster after 'off-the-field' injury

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners.

Maton suffered an “off-the-field” injury, general manager James Click said Tuesday, adding that Maton would be available later in the day to provide details. Click wouldn’t say whether the injury was the reason he was not on the roster.

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Maton broke a finger when he punched his locker after the team's final regular-season game.

Instead of Maton and Smith, the Astros put rookie right-hander Hunter Brown on a roster with 12 pitchers and carried an extra position player in rookie infielder David Hensley.

Padres get another shot at the Dodgers

Manny Machado, who was a member of the Dodgers team that advanced to the 2018 World Series, helped the Padres win their wild-card series against the Mets.
Manny Machado, who was a member of the Dodgers team that advanced to the 2018 World Series, helped the Padres win their wild-card series against the Mets.

For the first time since the first week of the season, the Padres and Dodgers are finally back even, starting at 0-0 in the best-of-five NLDS.

"I think it feels a little bit better now that we’re not looking at the standings," Padres manager Doug Melvin said, "and 18 games behind, or 20 games, behind, whatever it was."

Well, it was 22 games behind, but who’s counting?

"They handled us pretty well during the year," said Padres center fielder Trent Grisham, who hit .184 during the regular season, and .500 in the wild card series, "but now everything is on the line. There’s a winner who goes on. And the loser goes home. Everything is on the line."

– Bob Nightengale

Yankees won't have LeMahieu, Effross vs. Guardians

NEW YORK – Former batting champion DJ LeMahieu was left off the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series roster against Cleveland on Tuesday after being unable to overcome a toe injury that slowed him late in the season.

Reliever Scott Effross, rookie infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Andrew Benintendi also were left off the 26-man roster, while Matt Carpenter, rookie Oswaldo Cabrera and speedy outfielder Tim Locastro were included.

Cleveland planned to add right-handers Aaron Civale and Cody Morris and drop left-hander Kirk McCarty and right-hander Nick Sandlin, who strained his pitching shoulder Saturday.

-- The Associated Press

Playoff rankings: NL powers top list of World Series contenders

While talent always matters most, there’s no underestimating positioning and path when it comes navigating a World Series trip. And after Major League Baseball expanded its postseason field to 12 teams, opponent circumstances and the calendar probably matter more than ever.

With three of the four new wild-card series ending in two-game sweeps, the damage was certainly minimized by lower-seeded teams in this bracket.

Here's a look at the remaining World Series contenders, ranked by the likelihood they can reach – and win – the 2022 championship.

-- Gabe Lacques

Strider on, Robertson off NLDS rosters

Braves rookie Strider Spencer hasn't pitched since Sept. 18.
Braves rookie Strider Spencer hasn't pitched since Sept. 18.

ATLANTA – Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson will miss the NL Division Series after injuring his right calf jumping to celebrate Bryce Harper’s home run in their clinching wild-card victory at St. Louis.

The Phillies left Robertson off the roster for their NLDS opener at Atlanta on Tuesday. The defending champion Braves placed rookie right-hander Spencer Strider on their roster after he was sidelined since Sept. 18 with a sore left oblique.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Strider will throw on the side before Tuesday’s matchup against Philadelphia but would not be available to pitch in Game 1.

Strider, signed Monday to a $75 million, six-year contract, could be used as a starter or a reliever, according to Snitker.

The Braves won’t have October hero Tyler Matzek for the NLDS as the left-handed reliever is dealing with a sore elbow and is being evaluated.

-- The Associated Press

Yankees' Gerrit Cole hopes to find postseason redemption

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole hasn't pitched since his final regular season start on Oct. 4 against the Rangers.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole hasn't pitched since his final regular season start on Oct. 4 against the Rangers.

In last season's AL wild-card game, Yankees starter Gerrit Cole got knocked out in the third inning against the Red Sox

“It took a long time to get over that,’’ Cole told USA TODAY Sports. “I hate losing. I just can’t stand it. I get frustrated. I get angry. I just kept thinking about it over and over.

“It was a terrible feeling. I was just sick to my stomach.’’

Cole, who the Yankees signed to a $324 million contract, gets the start in Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

– Bob Nightengale

Playoff predictions: Favorites have a significant edge

Coming off Major League Baseball's first-ever wild card weekend, the 2022 postseason enters the traditional (since 1995!) best-of-five division series starting Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished the regular season with 111 wins, the most of any team in baseball since 2001, but winning a second World Series title in three years won't be a cakewalk.

Here's how USA TODAY Sports' baseball reporters and editors see the postseason playing out:

  • Four pick the Dodgers to win it all.

  • One has the Astros over the Braves

  • One has the Braves over the Astros

  • And one has the Padres pulling off the huge upset

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB playoffs live updates: Phillies-Braves kicks off quadrupleheader

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren