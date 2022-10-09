MLB playoffs: Follow Mets-Padres Game 3 as Chris Bassitt, Joe Musgrove face off in winner-take-all battle
Four wild-card series have been whittled to one in MLB's new 12-team playoff format. Eight teams entered this weekend's burst of high-stakes baseball, but only two have deadlocked at a game apiece and forced a winner-take-all Game 3. That would be the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, who clash Sunday night at Citi Field for the right to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series starting Tuesday.
Much of the drama in the first two games surrounded the Mets high-powered aces. Max Scherzer's implosion in Game 1 put Buck Showalter's 101-win club on the brink, but Jacob deGrom and an enlivened offense kept them alive in Game 2. Now the home team will place its hopes with Chris Bassitt, a big acquisition in his own right, to quiet Manny Machado and the Padres offense. Joe Musgrove, who posted a strong 2.93 ERA in the regular season, will toe the rubber for San Diego.
The winner goes to Los Angeles to take on the 111-win Dodgers. You can follow all the action here.
What happened in the rest of the wild-card series?
The other three series concluded with two-game sweeps.
The Guardians defeated the Rays in two historic, pitching-centric games.
The Phillies returned to the postseason with a vengeance, ousting Albert Pujols and the Cardinals.
The Mariners looked a whole lot like a team of destiny, coming back from seven runs down to oust the Blue Jays.
