MLB playoffs extravaganza Day 1 live tracker: Rangers shut out Rays, Twins end playoff losing streak

To think there were questions about whether Royce Lewis would be included on the Minnesota Twins' wild-card roster. His status and availability were in the air after not playing since Sept. 19 due to a left hamstring strain.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli played it safe by having Lewis manage designated hitter duties and hit third in the lineup. The move paid off as Lewis hit two home runs in his postseason debut and helped Minnesota beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-1.

With the win, the Twins ended the longest postseason drought in the big four American sports leagues. Coming into the game, Minnesota owned the distinction for the most consecutive playoff losses (18) between Major League Baseball, National Football League, National Basketball League and the National Hockey League. The Twins last postseason win came in 2004, when Minnesota beat the New York Yankees, 2-0, in the ALDS.

Maybe it should come as no surprise that it required a special effort from Lewis, who became only the third player to homer in his first two postseason plate appearances. The No. 1-overall pick in 2017 joined the Twins' Gary Gaetti and Rays' Evan Longoria in that category. Should Minnesota win Game 2, it would face the Houston Astros in the ALDS.

Royce Lewis is the 10th player with a multi-homer game in his postseason debut



of those, he’s the 3rd to do so in his 1st 2 PA, joining:



2008 ALDS G1 Evan Longoria

1987 ALCS G1 Gary Gaetti https://t.co/vY6SiQCHOC — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 3, 2023

Rangers defeat the Rays, 4-0

What an emotional roller coaster the Texas Rangers are on. Three days ago, the Rangers were celebrating their return to the playoffs. A day later, Texas was overwhelmed with disappointment after fumbling its chance to claim the American League West title to the Houston Astros.

Now, the Rangers are riding high again after going into Tropicana Field and beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 in Tuesday's wild-card series. Texas is one win away from advancing to the AL Division Series against the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles. Tampa Bay helped Texas' cause by committing four errors — a franchise postseason record — en route to its sixth-consecutive playoff loss since 2021.

Later, the Twins' exorcised their playoff demons with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, their first postseason win since 2004. It marked the end of an 18-game postseason losing streak, fueled by a two-homer day from rookie Royce Lewis.

Still ahead in a busy day of baseball is the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Milwaukee Brewers and the Miami Marlins taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in the late game.

