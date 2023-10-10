MLB playoffs ALDS Game 3 live tracker: Orioles fight to stay alive

The Orioles need a win to stay alive Tuesday. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The MLB postseason could experience its first casualty Tuesday. All four American League teams are in action, but its the Baltimore Orioles that need to win the most. With a loss, the top-seeded Orioles would be eliminated from the playoffs.

The Texas Rangers offense has proved relentless in Game 1 and Game 2 vs. the Orioles. After pulling off a narrow win in Game 1, Texas exploded for 11 runs in Game 2. The Orioles tried to claw back into the contest, but Texas' ability to put runs on the board proved to be too much. Baltimore will need to find a way to limit the powerful Rangers' offense if it hopes to get back in the series.

On the other side, the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins are fighting to see who can take a lead in the series. After the Astros took Game 1, the Twins punched back and won Game 2. Sonny Gray and Cristian Javier will take the mound to see which team can pull ahead in the series with a win in Game 3.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates during Game 3 of the ALDS.