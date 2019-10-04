Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies will only get better — and that’s scary

ATLANTA — When Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies, his two most ebullient and exciting players, he inevitably concludes with some variation of a theme: This is only the beginning.

“These guys are not finished products,” Snitker likes to say.

It’s an obvious description of two guys in their early 20s, but it’s also a scary thing for the rest of the National League to hear. Both members of this best-buds duo are five-tool talents, both capable of changing a game in multiple ways, and both do their thing with a contagious joy for the game. So imagining the peak versions of Acuña and Albies almost boggles the mind.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Braves confident, not concerned with long postseason drought

Consider Acuña: He followed up his 4.1 bWAR Rookie of the Year campaign in 2018 with a 41-homer, 101-RBI, 5.5 bWAR season in 2019, also leading the NL in stolen bases (37) and improving his outfield defense. When the league made adjustments to counter his first-year success, it didn't take him long to adjust back.

Consider Albies: After he finished his first full season in an offensive funk, he surged back in 2019 and raised his on-base percentage by nearly 50 points to finish at .352, while his OPS jumped from .757 to .852 as he led the NL in hits (189) and kept his power stroke (24 homers). Not to mention that he maintained stellar defense at second base. It added up to a 4.8 bWAR, a full win more than last season.

Each has faced growing pains, but each has rebounded with aplomb.

Story continues

“Both of them are really hard workers. They get after it, they compete, they’re not scared,” Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer told Sporting News in late September. “That’s the biggest thing. No situation really gets them to where they’re up there trying to do more than they’re capable of, which is huge for a young player.”

Seitzer offers especially effusive praise for Albies, 22, whose aggressive approach in 2018 and at times early this season led to non-competitive at-bats and frequent outs. As a consequence, Snitker dropped Albies to the No. 8 spot in the batting order — and that’s where he figured things out.

What changed in his approach? I asked Albies.

“Nothing,” he said.

Really? Nothing at all?

“Just knowing which pitches to swing at and which pitches to take,” he said matter-of-factly.

An obvious thing, perhaps, but one telling in Albies’ case.

Always an aggressive hitter, Albies has at times been too aggressive, chasing pitches well outside his happy zone and hitting shallow popups or weak grounders on the first or second pitch of an at-bat. Narrowing his focus to hittable pitches has led to dramatic improvement.

In 2018 he hit .344 when putting the first pitch in play, just a few points higher than the league average. In 2019, however, that number jumped to .382, a full 28 points higher than the league average.

The discipline also paid off in his overall numbers from last season to this one. For example: In 2018 Albies, a switch-hitter, hit .231 left-handed and .335 right-handed. This season, those numbers climbed to .267 and .389, respectively, which naturally led to similar increases in his OPS numbers.

Seitzer attributes that growth to what Albies learned hitting lower in the order, especially the eighth spot.

“That’s where you’ll see a lot of secondary pitches,” he said. “He made huge strides through that time.”

Albies hit .361 with a .449 OBP and a 1.051 OPS in the eighth spot this season, which impressed Seitzer and Snitker enough that when Dansby Swanson went down with an injury in late July, Snitker plugged Albies back into the two hole — where he continued his success with a .369 OBP and .921 OPS from July 27 onward.

“Ozzie jumped right into the two hole and has been there ever since just because of how good his at-bats were when he was hitting down in the order,” Seitzer said. “He’s done a great job. I couldn’t be more pleased with his development.”

In Acuña’s case, any specific offensive struggles he’s faced have been temporary. And his tendency to go on sporadic offensive spurts has kept his overall numbers in line with expectations, despite the occasional slump. For example, surges in June and August (nine homers, 1.000 OPS in June; 11 homers .941 OPS in August) made up for relatively lackluster outputs in May and July.

As Acuña approached the 40-homer mark in late August and into September, and eyed 40 stolen bases in pursuit of the exclusive 40-40 club, the pursuit took a toll. Seitzer said it caused Acuña to press. The outfielder's average in September was just .233, by far his lowest of the season, while his OPS dipped to .856. During one stretch, as the Braves enjoyed a nine-game winning streak, Acuña slashed .147/.189/.324 and carried just a .513 OPS.

But Acuña never worried. Even at 21, he understands that baseball is a game of constant adjustments. He trusts his abilities, and he certainly doesn’t lack for confidence.

“I’ve never felt any frustration just because I’ve always felt like a young man who has a lot of patience, so I’ve never really felt like I’ve needed to rush the results back,” Acuña told SN of his rough stretch. “Obviously, that’s baseball. That’s how things go. I’ve never put too much thought into it.”

FAGAN: Tommy Edman has become surprise star for Cardinals

His teammates don’t worry, either. They know the kind of talent Acuña has, and what he can become.

Rookie pitcher Mike Soroka, who came up through the minors with Acuña, recalls a debate he had with former teammate Kolby Allard about how many homers Acuña would hit in his best big-league season.

“I think we both said 30 to 35,” Soroka said, “so to see him pass that with ease is pretty incredible.”

Soroka also knows the talent will only grow as Acuña matures as a hitter.

“I don’t see him stopping or taking it easy. I think he’s hungry for more,” Soroka said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. Hopefully I get a chance to play with him for a long time.”

That’s an accurate assessment. Acuña does want more. And he wants to get better “in every aspect,” he said.

“In this game, there’s always room to grow and room to develop and room for improvement,” he said.

Naturally, with any young players, there will be stumbles along the way. Whether mechanical or mental, mistakes will happen. Snitker and his coaches understand this.

"They’re still learning here, and we’ve gotta be patient with them and the mistakes that they make," Snitker said of his young players in general. "They’re part of the process, and there are teaching moments every night.”

In other words, Acuña and Albies might not reach their peaks for a few years. But if their early career achievements are an indication, those peaks could be something truly special and help keep the Braves in World Series contention for a long time. For now, though, it’s still about learning and growing — even if the results are already gaudy.

“You’ll see guys get out of themselves trying to do too much at times,” Seitzer said. “But they do a real good job just staying within themselves — and rising to the occasion quite often.”