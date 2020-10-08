MLB playoff updates: Cody Bellinger's game-saving catch has Dodgers on brink of NLCS

During MLB’s busy league division series, we’ll keep you updated on results, must-see moments and what’s next in each matchup.

What happened? This one had it all. A catch for the ages. A bat throw. A blown kiss. A tense ninth inning. And yet, no matter what the postseason seems to throw at the Los Angeles Dodgers, they remain very hard to beat.

The Dodgers take Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night by the score of 6-5. But it won’t be the score we remember, it will be this catch by Cody Bellinger and the comeback it thwarted.

Even if you’ve already seen it, you probably won’t mind seeing it again.

NO WAY!! ARE YOU SERIOUS!?



Cody Bellinger ROBS Tatis of a 2-run HR!! pic.twitter.com/0VejV1v1ZJ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 8, 2020

The Dodgers took an early 4-1 lead in this one, but the Padres chipped away with two homers in the sixth inning off Clayton Kershaw by Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer. Machado’s came with epic bat throw as he tried to pump up his dugout. It worked briefly — until all that energy went into Bellinger’s glove.

Down 4-3 in the seventh, the Padres had a runner on with Fernando Tatis Jr. at the plate. He hit a deep drive to centerfield that Bellinger gave chase to and made the game-changing grab. Perhaps even a series-changing grab.

A two-run homer there puts the Padres ahead and in position to tie the series. Instead, the Padres now have their backs against the wall against this dangerous Dodgers team.

It also gave us a fun interlude in which Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol, after being bailed out by Bellinger, threw his glove and blew a kiss at Machado. It led to some jawing back and forth between a couple teams that clearly don’t like each other. After the catch, the Dodgers pushed across two insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning.

The Padres had some fight left in the ninth, scoring two off Kenley Jansen and sending Dave Roberts to his bullpen again. Joe Kelly came in and walked Tatis. Then with the drama cranked up to the 10, Machado came to the plate against Kelly and worked an eight-pitch walk to load the bases.

Hosmer was next, with the bases loaded and the go-ahead run on second base. But Kelly got him to ground out and preserve the win.

What’s next? This series goes to Game 3 with the Padres needing a win to keep their season alive. Pitching matchups haven’t been announced yet, but the Padres figure to send Chris Paddack to the mound as their best (only?) starter still standing. The Pads have been working their bullpen hard and with their season on the line, they’ll need the 2019 version of Paddack to show himself against the resilient Dodgers.

The Dodgers haven’t announced a Game 3 starter yet either. Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin or even Dustin May could get the nod.

First pitch is scheduled for 9:08 p.m. ET Thursday with TV coverage on MLB Network.

You see this? The Bellinger catch is the big highlight from this one, but we’ll give a second-place vote down here to Manny Machado’s emphatic bat throw after his sixth-inning homer.

Now we go 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/1geAdtJ2Gp — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 8, 2020

What happened? Randy Arozarena happened.

The Tampa Bay Rays rookie outfielder continued his breakout postseason, collecting three hits and launching another home run to pace an 8-4 victory against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

With the win, Tampa Bay now leads the series 2-1. A win in Game 4 on Thursday would secure the Rays’ second trip to the ALCS in franchise history.

Arozarena, 25, has been the best story of the postseason so far. He entered the playoffs with just 99 career plate appearances, but has quickly become the centerpiece of the Rays lineup thanks to his production. He’s homered in all three games of the ALDS against New York and is hitting .667 overall during the postseason.

He wasn’t alone though in Game 3. Kevin Kiermaier launched a three-run home run against Yankees’ starter Masahiro Tanaka to give Tampa Bay the lead in the fourth inning. In the sixth, Michael Perez provided insurance with a two-run blast.