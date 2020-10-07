MLB playoff updates: Rays even series with Yankees after blasting four homers

During MLB’s busy league division series, we’ll keep you updated right here on results, must-see moments and what’s next in each matchup.

What happened? The Tampa Bay Rays bounced back in Game 2 of the American League Division Series, defeating the New York Yankees 7-5 to even the series at 1-1.

This game almost felt like opposite day, and not just because an AL playoff game was being played in an NL ballpark. The Rays, who aren't typically a homer-hitting team, matched the Yankees' Game 1 output by launching four home runs in the win. Hot-hitting Randy Arozarena started the barrage with a first-inning solo home run. Mike Zunino and Manuel Margot each connected for two-run blasts, before Austin Meadows capped it with a solo shot in the sixth inning.

The story early in the game was Aaron Boone's pitching strategy. The Yankees' skipper took a page from Tampa Bay's playbook (and maybe more memorably, from the Brewers’ postseason trickeration) by using rookie right-hander Deivi Garcia as an opener. Unfortunately for Boone, the plan fell apart quickly. After Garcia allowed Arozarena's first-inning homer, JA Happ entered in the second inning promptly surrendered two home runs, allowing the Rays to take a 5-1 lead into the middle innings.

On the hill, Rays' starter Tyler Glasnow looked a lot like Gerrit Cole. The 27-year-old right-hander struck out a franchise postseason record 10 batters over five innings. He couldn't solve Giancarlco Stanton though. The Yankees' slugger took him deep twice and drove in all four runs allowed by Glasnow.

Overall, the Yankees struck out 18 times in Game 2. That set the franchise record for most strikeouts in a single postseason game.

What's next? The series continues with Game 3 on Wednesday evening.

The Yankees will call on their longest tenured starter, Masahiro Tanaka. The 31-year-old right-hander was knocked around during the wild-card series, allowing six runs in four-plus innings against the Cleveland Indians on a night that involved two rain delays. The Yankees rallied and completed the series sweep that night with a 10-9 win. During the regular season, Tanaka went 3-3 with a 3.56 ERA.

For the Rays, 36-year-old right-hander Charlie Morton will get the call. Morton did not pitch during the wild-card series. Last October, he started two postseason games and won both — against Oakland and Houston — while finishing with a 0.90 ERA.

First pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on TBS.

You see that? Meet Randy Arozarena — the breakout star of the 2020 postseason.

What happened? The Houston Astros remained perfect in the postseason, riding their red-hot bats to a 5-2 win against the Oakland A's and a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series.

Leadoff man George Springer remained the hottest of Houston's sluggers. After picking up four hits in Houston's explosive Game 1 win, the soon-to-be free agent launched two mammoth home runs in Game 2. That included a go-ahead two-run shot against A's starter Sean Manaea that gave Houston the lead for good in the third inning.

In the fifth inning, Springer went back-to-back with catcher Martin Maldonado to extend the lead and tie the MLB record for most home runs through 54 career postseason games with 17. Springer shares that record with Nelson Cruz, whose Minnesota Twins the Astros swept in the wild-card series.

Astros starter Framber Valdez and Houston's sometimes shaky bullpen made the early support stand up. Valdez allowed solo home runs to Khris Davis and Chad Pinder but little else over his seven strong innings. He finished with four strikeouts and just those two runs allowed. Enoli Paredes tossed a perfect eighth inning, and closer Ryan Pressly escaped a touchy ninth inning.

George Springer built on his reputation as a stellar postseason hitter with two homers in Game 2 of the ALDS. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)