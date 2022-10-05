MLB playoff schedule: Wild-card game times, broadcast info, dates for division series, LCS and World Series

Yahoo Sports Staff
·4 min read

Are you ready for October? The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. Starting Friday, the contenders will duel in a newly expanded format that will give us a burst of high-stakes baseball.

The favorites are familiar — the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees hold the top seeds. The challengers are very much not — the Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies are here! In the playoffs! Really!

To keep up with all the action, we’re laying out the schedule, complete with game times and broadcast details as they become available.

MLB wild-card round TV schedule

(All times ET)

Friday, October 7

Game 1: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians - 12:07 p.m., ESPN

Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals - 2:07 p.m., ABC

Game 1: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - 4:07 p.m., ESPN

Game 1: San Diego Padres at New York Mets - 8:07 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, October 8

Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians - 12:07 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - 4:07 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: San Diego Padres at New York Mets - 7:37 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals - 8:37 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, October 9 - Game 3s (if necessary)

Game 3*: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - 2:07 p.m., ABC

Game 3*: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians - 4:07 p.m., ESPN

Game 3*: San Diego Padres at New York Mets - 7:37 p.m., ESPN

Game 3*: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals - 8:37 p.m., ESPN2

Sep 30, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts as he runs in from the outfield during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
After a historic regular season in which he broke the AL home run record, Aaron Judge turns his attention to the Yankees' playoff run. (Photo by Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

MLB Division Series schedules

(All times ET)

Tuesday, October 11

Game 1: Cardinals/Phillies at Atlanta Braves - TBD, FOX or FS1

Game 1: Guardians/Rays at New York Yankees - TBD, TBS

Game 1: Blue Jays/Mariners at Houston Astros - TBD, TBS

Game 1: Mets/Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - TBD, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, October 12

Game 2: Cardinals/Phillies at Atlanta Braves - TBD, FOX or FS1

Game 2: Mets/Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - TBD, FOX or FS1

Thursday, October 13

Game 2: Guardians/Rays at New York Yankees - TBD, TBS

Game 2: Blue Jays/Mariners at Houston Astros - TBD, TBS

Friday, October 14

Game 3: Atlanta Braves at Cardinals/Phillies - TBD, FS1

Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at Mets/Padres - TBD, FS1

Saturday, October 15

Game 3: New York Yankees at Guardians/Rays - TBD, TBS

Game 3: Houston Astros at Blue Jays/Mariners - TBD, TBS

Game 4*: Atlanta Braves at Cardinals/Phillies - TBD, FS1

Game 4*: Los Angeles Dodgers at Mets/Padres - TBD, FS1

Sunday, October 16

Game 4*: New York Yankees at Guardians/Rays - TBD, TBS

Game 4*: Houston Astros at Blue Jays/Mariners - TBD, TBS

Game 5*: Cardinals/Phillies at Atlanta Braves - TBD, FS1

Game 5*: Mets/Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - TBD, FS1

Monday, October 17

Game 5*: Guardians/Rays at New York Yankees - TBD, TBS

Game 5*: Blue Jays/Mariners at Houston Astros - TBD, TBS

MLB League Championship Series schedules

(All times ET)

Tuesday, October 18

Game 1: NL low seed at NL high seed - TBD, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, October 19

Game 2: NL low seed at NL high seed - TBD, FOX or FS1

Game 1: AL low seed at AL high seed - TBD, TBS

Thursday, October 20

Game 2: AL low seed at AL high seed - TBD, TBS

Friday, October 21

Game 3: NL high seed at NL low seed - TBD, FS1

Saturday, October 22

Game 3: AL high seed at AL low seed - TBD, TBS

Game 4: NL high seed at NL low seed - TBD, FS1

Sunday, October 23

Game 4: AL high seed at AL low seed - TBD, TBS

Game 5*: NL high seed at NL low seed - TBD, FS1

Monday, October 24

Game 5*: AL high seed at AL low seed - TBD, TBS

Game 6*: NL low seed at NL high seed - TBD, FS1

Tuesday, October 25

Game 6*: AL low seed at AL high seed - TBD, TBS

Game 7*: NL low seed at NL high seed - TBD, FS1

Wednesday, October 26

Game 7*: AL low seed at AL high seed - TBD, TBS

World Series schedule

(All times ET)

Friday, October 28

Game 1: League champion with better record hosts - TBD, FOX

Saturday, October 29

Game 2: League champion with better record hosts - TBD, FOX

Monday, October 31

Game 3: League champion worse record hosts - TBD, FOX

Tuesday, November 1

Game 4: League champion worse record hosts - TBD, FOX

Wednesday, November 2

Game 5*: League champion worse record hosts - TBD, FOX

Friday, November 4

Game 6*: League champion with better record hosts - TBD, FOX

Saturday, November 5

Game 7*: League champion with better record hosts - TBD, FOX

Latest Stories

  • DeSantis Claims ‘National Regime Media’ Wanted Hurricane Ian to Hit Tampa to ‘Pursue Their Political Agenda’

    "They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda," the governor of Florida said

  • Disney under fire for reopening so soon after Hurricane Ian: ‘Are people supposed to swim to work or?’

    One social media user asked: “Are people supposed to swim to work or?”

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Will OG Anunoby's role expand in the 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse has encouraged OG Anunoby to bring the ball up in transition and seek out more offence for himself. With that said, what kind of season can we expect from the 24-year old. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.