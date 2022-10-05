MLB playoff schedule: Wild-card game times, broadcast info, dates for division series, LCS and World Series
Are you ready for October? The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. Starting Friday, the contenders will duel in a newly expanded format that will give us a burst of high-stakes baseball.
The favorites are familiar — the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees hold the top seeds. The challengers are very much not — the Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies are here! In the playoffs! Really!
To keep up with all the action, we’re laying out the schedule, complete with game times and broadcast details as they become available.
MLB wild-card round TV schedule
(All times ET)
Friday, October 7
Game 1: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians - 12:07 p.m., ESPN
Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals - 2:07 p.m., ABC
Game 1: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - 4:07 p.m., ESPN
Game 1: San Diego Padres at New York Mets - 8:07 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, October 8
Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians - 12:07 p.m., ESPN2
Game 2: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - 4:07 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: San Diego Padres at New York Mets - 7:37 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals - 8:37 p.m., ESPN2
Sunday, October 9 - Game 3s (if necessary)
Game 3*: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - 2:07 p.m., ABC
Game 3*: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians - 4:07 p.m., ESPN
Game 3*: San Diego Padres at New York Mets - 7:37 p.m., ESPN
Game 3*: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals - 8:37 p.m., ESPN2
MLB Division Series schedules
(All times ET)
Tuesday, October 11
Game 1: Cardinals/Phillies at Atlanta Braves - TBD, FOX or FS1
Game 1: Guardians/Rays at New York Yankees - TBD, TBS
Game 1: Blue Jays/Mariners at Houston Astros - TBD, TBS
Game 1: Mets/Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - TBD, FOX or FS1
Wednesday, October 12
Game 2: Cardinals/Phillies at Atlanta Braves - TBD, FOX or FS1
Game 2: Mets/Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - TBD, FOX or FS1
Thursday, October 13
Game 2: Guardians/Rays at New York Yankees - TBD, TBS
Game 2: Blue Jays/Mariners at Houston Astros - TBD, TBS
Friday, October 14
Game 3: Atlanta Braves at Cardinals/Phillies - TBD, FS1
Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at Mets/Padres - TBD, FS1
Saturday, October 15
Game 3: New York Yankees at Guardians/Rays - TBD, TBS
Game 3: Houston Astros at Blue Jays/Mariners - TBD, TBS
Game 4*: Atlanta Braves at Cardinals/Phillies - TBD, FS1
Game 4*: Los Angeles Dodgers at Mets/Padres - TBD, FS1
Sunday, October 16
Game 4*: New York Yankees at Guardians/Rays - TBD, TBS
Game 4*: Houston Astros at Blue Jays/Mariners - TBD, TBS
Game 5*: Cardinals/Phillies at Atlanta Braves - TBD, FS1
Game 5*: Mets/Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - TBD, FS1
Monday, October 17
Game 5*: Guardians/Rays at New York Yankees - TBD, TBS
Game 5*: Blue Jays/Mariners at Houston Astros - TBD, TBS
MLB League Championship Series schedules
(All times ET)
Tuesday, October 18
Game 1: NL low seed at NL high seed - TBD, FOX or FS1
Wednesday, October 19
Game 2: NL low seed at NL high seed - TBD, FOX or FS1
Game 1: AL low seed at AL high seed - TBD, TBS
Thursday, October 20
Game 2: AL low seed at AL high seed - TBD, TBS
Friday, October 21
Game 3: NL high seed at NL low seed - TBD, FS1
Saturday, October 22
Game 3: AL high seed at AL low seed - TBD, TBS
Game 4: NL high seed at NL low seed - TBD, FS1
Sunday, October 23
Game 4: AL high seed at AL low seed - TBD, TBS
Game 5*: NL high seed at NL low seed - TBD, FS1
Monday, October 24
Game 5*: AL high seed at AL low seed - TBD, TBS
Game 6*: NL low seed at NL high seed - TBD, FS1
Tuesday, October 25
Game 6*: AL low seed at AL high seed - TBD, TBS
Game 7*: NL low seed at NL high seed - TBD, FS1
Wednesday, October 26
Game 7*: AL low seed at AL high seed - TBD, TBS
World Series schedule
(All times ET)
Friday, October 28
Game 1: League champion with better record hosts - TBD, FOX
Saturday, October 29
Game 2: League champion with better record hosts - TBD, FOX
Monday, October 31
Game 3: League champion worse record hosts - TBD, FOX
Tuesday, November 1
Game 4: League champion worse record hosts - TBD, FOX
Wednesday, November 2
Game 5*: League champion worse record hosts - TBD, FOX
Friday, November 4
Game 6*: League champion with better record hosts - TBD, FOX
Saturday, November 5
Game 7*: League champion with better record hosts - TBD, FOX