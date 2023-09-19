MLB playoff picture: Wild-card standings, tiebreakers and scenarios for 2023 postseason
Major League Baseball’s playoff scenarios are crystallizing a little more every day.
With American and National league wild-card races both beginning Oct. 3 and the league’s top two division winners awaiting in Division Series play beginning Oct. 7, jockeying for position may come down to the final Sunday of the regular season.
For now, the Orioles, Rays, Braves and Dodgers have clinched their postseason trips – the latter two as NL division winners and likely top seeds.
With division and wild card ramifications changing by the day – or sometimes by the hour – USA TODAY Sports breaks down every race and what each club needs to do to cement its postseason status:
(Updated through Sept. 18 games)
Postseason picture: If the playoffs began today
AL wild card series, beginning Oct. 3-5 (best-of-three, all at top seed)
ALDS, Oct. 7-13
Rangers-Twins winner at No. 2 Houston Astros
Blue Jays-Rays winner at No. 1 Baltimore Orioles
NL wild card series, Oct. 3-5
NLDS, Oct. 7-14:
Cubs-Brewers winner at Los Angeles Dodgers
Diamondbacks-Phillies winner at No. 1 Atlanta Braves
AL East standings, magic numbers (through games of Sept. 18)
Orioles 94-56
Rays 92-59, 2.5 games back
Tiebreaker: Orioles
Orioles' magic number: 9
Rays’ remaining schedule: vs. Angels (3), vs. Blue Jays (3), at Red Sox (2), at Blue Jays (3)
Orioles’ remaining schedule: at Astros (2), at Guardians (4), vs. Nationals (2), vs. Red Sox (4)
AL Central standings, magic number
Twins 79-72
Guardians 72-79, 7 GB
Tiebreaker: Guardians
Twins magic number: 5
Twins’ remaining schedule: at Reds (2), vs. Angels (3), vs. Athletics (3), at Rockies (3)
Guardians’ remaining schedule: at Royals (2), vs. Orioles (4), vs. Reds (2), at Tigers (3)
AL West race
Astros 84-67
Mariners 82-68, 1.5 GB
Rangers 82-68, 1.5 GB
Tiebreakers: Astros over Rangers; Mariners over Astros; Rangers (lead season series 5-1) over Mariners
Astros magic number: 11
Astros’ remaining schedule: vs. Orioles (2), vs. Royals (3), at Mariners (3), at Diamondbacks (3)
Mariners’ remaining schedule: at A’s (2), at Rangers (3), vs. Astros (3), vs. Rangers (4)
Rangers’ remaining schedule: vs. Red Sox (2), vs. Mariners (3), at Angels (3), at Mariners (4)
AL wild card standings
Rays 92-59*
Blue Jays 83-67
Mariners 82-68
Rangers 82-68
Tiebreakers: Rangers over Blue Jays, Mariners (.419-.375 divisional winning percentage) over Blue Jays, Rangers (lead season series 5-1) over Mariners
Blue Jays’ remaining schedule: at Yankees (3), at Rays (3), vs. Yankees (3), vs. Rays (3)
NL Central standings
Brewers 84-66
Cubs 78-72, 6 GB
Reds 79-73, 6 GB
Tiebreakers: Cubs-Brewers tied, 5-5; Brewers over Reds; Reds over Cubs
Brewers magic number: 7
Brewers’ remaining schedule: at Cardinals (3), at Marlins (3), vs. Cardinals (3), vs. Cubs (3)
Cubs’ remaining schedule: vs. Pirates (3), vs. Rockies (3), at Braves (3), at Brewers (3)
Reds’ remaining schedule: vs. Twins (2), vs. Pirates (3), at Guardians (2), at Cardinals (3)
NL wild card standings
Phillies 82-68
Diamondbacks 79-72
Cubs 78-72
Reds 79-73, 0 GB
Marlins 78-73, 0.5 GB
Giants 76-74, 2 GB
Tiebreakers: Diamondbacks over Cubs, Reds over Diamondbacks, Marlins over Diamondbacks, Reds over Cubs, Marlins over Cubs, Cubs over Giants, Marlins over Reds, Giants over Reds, Giants (.575 divisional) over Marlins (.511)
Diamondbacks' remaining schedule: vs. Giants (2), at Yankees (3), at White Sox (3), vs. Astros (3)
Marlins’ remaining schedule: vs. Mets (2), vs. Brewers (3), at Mets (3), at Pirates (3)
Giants' remaining schedule: at Diamondbacks (2), at Dodgers (4), vs. Padres (3), vs. Dodgers (3)
