MLB playoff picture: Wild-card standings, tiebreakers and scenarios for 2023 postseason

Major League Baseball’s playoff scenarios are crystallizing a little more every day.

With American and National league wild-card races both beginning Oct. 3 and the league’s top two division winners awaiting in Division Series play beginning Oct. 7, jockeying for position may come down to the final Sunday of the regular season.

For now, the Orioles, Rays, Braves and Dodgers have clinched their postseason trips – the latter two as NL division winners and likely top seeds.

With division and wild card ramifications changing by the day – or sometimes by the hour – USA TODAY Sports breaks down every race and what each club needs to do to cement its postseason status:

(Updated through Sept. 18 games)

Orioles players celebrate clinching a playoff berth.

Postseason picture: If the playoffs began today

AL wild card series, beginning Oct. 3-5 (best-of-three, all at top seed)

ALDS, Oct. 7-13

Rangers-Twins winner at No. 2 Houston Astros

Blue Jays-Rays winner at No. 1 Baltimore Orioles

NL wild card series, Oct. 3-5

NLDS, Oct. 7-14:

Cubs-Brewers winner at Los Angeles Dodgers

Diamondbacks-Phillies winner at No. 1 Atlanta Braves

AL East standings, magic numbers (through games of Sept. 18)

Orioles 94-56 Rays 92-59, 2.5 games back

Tiebreaker: Orioles

Orioles' magic number: 9

Rays’ remaining schedule: vs. Angels (3), vs. Blue Jays (3), at Red Sox (2), at Blue Jays (3)

Orioles’ remaining schedule: at Astros (2), at Guardians (4), vs. Nationals (2), vs. Red Sox (4)

AL Central standings, magic number

Twins 79-72 Guardians 72-79, 7 GB

Tiebreaker: Guardians

Twins magic number: 5

Twins’ remaining schedule: at Reds (2), vs. Angels (3), vs. Athletics (3), at Rockies (3)

Guardians’ remaining schedule: at Royals (2), vs. Orioles (4), vs. Reds (2), at Tigers (3)

AL West race

Astros 84-67 Mariners 82-68, 1.5 GB Rangers 82-68, 1.5 GB

Tiebreakers: Astros over Rangers; Mariners over Astros; Rangers (lead season series 5-1) over Mariners

Astros magic number: 11

Astros’ remaining schedule: vs. Orioles (2), vs. Royals (3), at Mariners (3), at Diamondbacks (3)

Mariners’ remaining schedule: at A’s (2), at Rangers (3), vs. Astros (3), vs. Rangers (4)

Rangers’ remaining schedule: vs. Red Sox (2), vs. Mariners (3), at Angels (3), at Mariners (4)

AL wild card standings

Rays 92-59* Blue Jays 83-67 Mariners 82-68 Rangers 82-68

Tiebreakers: Rangers over Blue Jays, Mariners (.419-.375 divisional winning percentage) over Blue Jays, Rangers (lead season series 5-1) over Mariners

Blue Jays’ remaining schedule: at Yankees (3), at Rays (3), vs. Yankees (3), vs. Rays (3)

NL Central standings

Brewers 84-66 Cubs 78-72, 6 GB Reds 79-73, 6 GB

Tiebreakers: Cubs-Brewers tied, 5-5; Brewers over Reds; Reds over Cubs

Brewers magic number: 7

Brewers’ remaining schedule: at Cardinals (3), at Marlins (3), vs. Cardinals (3), vs. Cubs (3)

Cubs’ remaining schedule: vs. Pirates (3), vs. Rockies (3), at Braves (3), at Brewers (3)

Reds’ remaining schedule: vs. Twins (2), vs. Pirates (3), at Guardians (2), at Cardinals (3)

NL wild card standings

Phillies 82-68 Diamondbacks 79-72 Cubs 78-72 Reds 79-73, 0 GB Marlins 78-73, 0.5 GB Giants 76-74, 2 GB

Tiebreakers: Diamondbacks over Cubs, Reds over Diamondbacks, Marlins over Diamondbacks, Reds over Cubs, Marlins over Cubs, Cubs over Giants, Marlins over Reds, Giants over Reds, Giants (.575 divisional) over Marlins (.511)

Diamondbacks' remaining schedule: vs. Giants (2), at Yankees (3), at White Sox (3), vs. Astros (3)

Marlins’ remaining schedule: vs. Mets (2), vs. Brewers (3), at Mets (3), at Pirates (3)

Giants' remaining schedule: at Diamondbacks (2), at Dodgers (4), vs. Padres (3), vs. Dodgers (3)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB wild card standings: Playoff picture, magic number, more explained