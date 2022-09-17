MLB playoff picture: How 2022 postseason would look if season ended today

Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
·2 min read

With the calendar tilting toward October and the number of Major League Baseball games remaining diminishes, the 2022 playoff picture becomes a little clearer.

Yet with three wild card slots in both the American and National leagues, the seeding and matchups figure to go all the way down to Game No. 162.

For the first time, best-of-three wild card series will be contested, with all three games played at the home of the higher seed. Both leagues’ division winners with the two best records receive byes and will play the wild-card survivors in the best-of-five division series. The third-best division winner will receive home-field advantage in the wild-card round, regardless of record.

Also, there will be no one-game playoffs; all tiebreakers will be determined by head-to-head records, with extensive tiebreaking protocols in place until the deadlock is broken.

So, how would the playoff field look if the postseason began today? A look at the field as it currently stands:

(through games of Sept. 16)

American League

Wild-card series, Oct. 7-9

No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians

No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Cleveland Indians

All games on ESPN

Division Series, Oct. 11-17

Rays-Guardians winner vs. No. 2 New York Yankees

Blue Jays-Mariners winner vs. No. 1 Houston Astros

All games on ESPN

ALCS

Oct. 19-26

All games on TBS

Dodgers players and coaches celebrate after clinching the NL West title.
National League

Wild-card series, Oct. 7-9

No. 6 San Diego Padres at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals

No. 5 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 4 Atlanta Braves

All games on ESPN

Division Series, Oct. 11-16

Padres-Cardinals winner vs. No. 2 New York Mets

Phillies-Braves winner vs. No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers

All games on Fox or FS1

NLCS

Oct. 18-25

All games on Fox or FS1

World Series

Oct. 28-Nov. 5

All games on Fox

