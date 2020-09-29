MLB playoff danger index: Who might get knocked out early and who might find October magic

The baseball postseason is here — which means it’s out with the power rankings and in with the danger index.

This postseason is a whole new ballgame, with its expanded field of 16 and full three-game wild card rounds in which every team plays. It’s a gambit and not even the No. 1 seeds get a moment to breathe. Being good in the regular season was one thing, winning a short series in the postseason is entirely different.

To add to the drama this year, we haven’t seen the teams play outside of their divisions and regions. MLB’s 60-game season limited travel and thus limited exposure. So we don’t know exactly how AL East teams compare to AL Central teams.

As the playoffs begin Tuesday, I’m here to parse up the field into four categories: The five-alarm danger level teams, the teams that should be approached with the appropriate level of caution, the teams susceptible to upset and the teams that aren’t dangerous at all.

Find your favorites and get ready for a big week of postseason baseball.

DANGER LEVEL: FIVE-ALARM, USE EXTREME CAUTION

• New York Yankees (33-27) — The Yankees were not the Death Star this year. Hindered by injuries, they looked for a while like a team that could — gasp! — miss the postseason. They figured it out in mid-September and finished in second place. But the postseason is a brand new game and these Yankees are built to thrive in October.

• Cleveland Indians (35-25) – The good news for the rest of the AL is that the Yankees and Indians, two of the most potentially dangerous teams, meet in the first round. That will leave only one dangerous team standing. The Indians offense leaves a bit to be desired (they hit the third-fewest homers this year) but the pitching is fantastic. With Cy Young lock Shane Bieber leading the way, they stand positioned to play everyone tough.

• Cincinnati Reds (31-29) — Am I talking myself into the Reds again? Why yes, I am. While they don’t enter the postseason with as much hype as the Padres and White Sox, they had a lot of people convinced in the preseason that they could be good. The reasons? They have a strong lineup and solid starters. That’s what will make them a dangerous team in the postseason. Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray are a strong top three to bring into October, and the Reds hit 70 homers this year. Facing the pitching-depleted Braves in the first round has upset written all over it.

• Chicago White Sox (35-25) — As recently as two weeks ago, the White Sox were the top team in the AL. That fell apart quickly, as they even dropped down to a wild-card spot and the No. 7 seed on the season’s final day. But you know what? Their road to the World Series is easier. The A’s are a better first-round matchup than the Yankees.

• St. Louis Cardinals (30-28) — This is less about the 2020 Cardinals and more about all those dang Cardinals teams that have done wreaked havoc in postseasons past. Baseball is a sport where you can believe in “Cardinals Devil Magic” and not seem crazy. These Cardinals, sidelined by COVID-19 for a few weeks, rebounded to make the postseason. So there might be some extra magic at play this year.

DANGER LEVEL: APPROACH WITH APPROPRIATE CAUTION

• Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17) — The Dodgers were the best team in the regular season, the World Series favorite and a team no one should want to face in October. But when we talk about the Dodgers in October, you already know the narrative. It’s Clayton Kershaw and postseason disappointments. While that history is all true, there wasn’t a Mookie Betts in the old lineups. So the Dodgers don’t make our extremely dangerous list, but you should know they’re the team to beat.

• San Diego Padres (37-23) — The Padres are young and exciting, entering the postseason as the team you’d probably root for if your favorite team isn’t in it. Their October prospects seem solid, but they’ll have to earn it by beating the Cardinals and Dodgers. Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet, two of their best pitchers, left their most recent starts with injuries, so that’s the biggest concern in Padres land right now. Not enough to drop them down a tier, but enough to raise a little extra caution.

