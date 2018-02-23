MLB players and teams band together to honor victims of Parkland shooting

All MLB teams wore a Stoneman Douglas hat to pay tribute to the victims of the Parkland shooting. (Twitter/@redsox)

On Friday, Major League Baseball did their part to honor the victims and survivors of the recent shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. With spring training officially underway, every team that played a game wore caps emblazoned with the logo of the high school.





Parkland is just 50 miles north of Miami, and the Miami Marlins went the extra mile to show their support. They invited the school’s baseball and softball teams to Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, their spring training home. The students met with players and even with Marlins part-owner and CEO Derek Jeter, though they probably remember him a little better from his playing days.

We are honored to have the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School baseball and softball teams with us today.#MSDStrong | #DouglasStrong pic.twitter.com/GBC22qPYKp — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) February 23, 2018









Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS baseball and softball teams meet Derek Jeter and the @Marlins. #ParklandStrong pic.twitter.com/4UMbV8odN8 — MLB (@MLB) February 23, 2018





Though the pictures with Jeter were great, this tweet won the day. It features a Stoneman Douglas baseball player and Marlins minor leaguer Lewis Brinson, together in fantastic side-by-side then-and-now photos. Brinson is from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, just 25 miles from Parkland.





The Houston Astros, who train in Palm Beach, invited a Stoneman Douglas student to sing the national anthem at their spring training game against the Washington Nationals.

We're proud to have senior Angelique Menese from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School here to sing today's National Anthem. #DouglasStrong pic.twitter.com/Z3PdEU6J3M — Houston Astros (@astros) February 23, 2018





And while the student athletes were over meeting the Marlins, the coaches of the baseball team (and their sons) stopped by to meet with Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

Today, Marjory Stoneman Douglas head coach Todd Fitz-Gerald, assistant coach David Taylor, and Hunter and Devin Fitz-Gerald stopped by #AstrosST to visit with Hinch and some players. The #Astros will wear Stoneman Douglas hats during today's game. pic.twitter.com/fon3O7MZe8 — Houston Astros (@astros) February 23, 2018





The caps worn by the players and coaches will be auctioned off, and the proceeds will be donated to the victim’s fund. Many players wanted to show their support for Parkland beyond just the caps, so they tweeted their support and solidarity.

The @Phillies stand with Stoneman Douglas High School. Stay Strong. pic.twitter.com/S6OJMzyxw6 — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) February 23, 2018





Marjory Stoneman Douglas we are with you pic.twitter.com/g5k8kejRgV — Braden Bishop (@bradenbishop7) February 23, 2018





Thinking about Stoneman Douglas today. Hopefully this is the last time we have to wear a hat like this. It’s time to sit down come together and make some changes. #soFlaismyhome pic.twitter.com/YKUUnilabR — Tom Koehler (@TKREFRESH22) February 23, 2018





But the player who’s closest to Parkland and Stoneman Douglas High School is Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs. Rizzo is from Parkland, and a Stoneman Douglas alumnus. He talked to the media on Friday about how happy he is to see all the support for Parkland.

A big THANK YOU to all the restaurants who helped us feed the MSD teachers today & have donated more than 4,000 meals to the victims, first responders and their families this week alone. pic.twitter.com/7gpSeK99aO — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 23, 2018









MLB showed their support on Friday, but there’s no doubt that Rizzo will continue to do what he can to help the community and the high school heal after such a devastating tragedy.

