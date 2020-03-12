MLB players react to regular season being pushed back: 'Some things are bigger than baseball'

It took over 12 hours, but Major League Baseball finally followed the NBA’s lead. As of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, spring training has been canceled as a result of the coronavirus. The league has moved the start of the season by at least two weeks as a precautionary measure.

While the move was expected, particularly after the NBA set the tone, the disruption of the baseball season still elicited plenty of reactions from players.

Of those initial reactions, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton’s summed up the situation best. Stanton told reporters that while the news is unfortunate, “Some things are bigger than baseball.”

Giancarlo Stanton a few minutes ago on the cancellation of ST: "It’s unfortunate but I think it’s the proper measure we need to take now given the situation the country’s in and the world’s in. It’s important to know that some things are bigger than baseball, bigger than sports." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) March 12, 2020

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor urged people to help each other out during this difficult time.

Some thoughtful words from Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor: pic.twitter.com/poffMrY1uG — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) March 12, 2020

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso had some heartfelt words about the situation, thanking medical professionals for working tirelessly to help others.

While Stanton’s sentiment is important, Chicago Cubs second baseman Jason Kipnis responded to the postponement with some important questions.

And there it is..... early questions from players: do we go home now? Stay and train? How/when do we start back up? Have another 2 wk spring then start where schedule picks up? Do we still get paid?... this is wild — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) March 12, 2020

Others, like Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson, responded with gifs.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood let emojis do the talking for him.

😭😭😭😭 — Alex Wood (@Awood45) March 12, 2020

A number of sports league have already canceled events or postponed games as a result of the coronavirus. The virus — also known as COVID-19 — has infected over 131,000 people in 111 countries. Over 4,900 people have died as a result of the pandemic.

