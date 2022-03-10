MLB players hail end of lockout as league, union end 3-month standoff

Baseball is officially coming back, and no one seems happier than the MLB players who once again have a sport to play.

MLB and the MLBPA reached an agreement on Thursday to end a lockout that had gone on since Dec. 2, approving a new collective bargaining agreement that will, among other things, implement the universal DH, expand the postseason to 12 teams, raise the minimum salary, increase the competitive balance tax threshold, create a bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and institute a draft lottery.

It was a deal three months in the making, with multiple proposals falling through. Most importantly, it appears to allow for an entire 162-game season despite previous MLB announcements that games would be canceled.

The end of the lockout is undeniably good news for fans, but plenty of players themselves were clearly happy on Twitter that they will get to report to spring training in the coming week.

That included names like Mike Trout, Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman:

WE ARE BACKKKKKKKKK — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) March 10, 2022

Extremely proud to be a small part of the @MLBPA !!! LETS PLAY BASEBALL BABY!!!!! Go @tigers !!! — Tucker Barnhart (@Tucker_Barnhart) March 10, 2022

See y’all soon ✈️✈️ — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) March 10, 2022

🔓 — Tomas Nido (@tnido24) March 10, 2022

Welp, where am I signing? 😂😅 — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) March 10, 2022

Awesome Job @MLBPA @mlb. We all know it was tough but glad baseball will be back!!! pic.twitter.com/brmSISIM02 — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) March 10, 2022

Time to put the head down and get to work! Fired up to see all of the guys, and to put the pinstripes on! pic.twitter.com/5CyVVJbE96 — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon50) March 10, 2022