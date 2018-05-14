MLB pitchers want no part of Yangervis Solarte right now

Josh Donaldson’s injury worries and Justin Smoak’s inability to recreate his 2017 form so far have created a bit of a void in the meat of the Toronto Blue Jays lineup.

The man who’s filled that gap more than anyone is Yangervis Solarte, who’s played in 39 of the club’s 41 games and appeared in the three, four, or five hole every single time. Solarte has lived up to the billing of an expanded role, hitting .253/.331/.480 with nine home runs — many of which have been absolute moonshots.

Whenever we see a player like Solarte — a 30-year-old who’s tended to be just about average with the bat — break out there’s always room for a little skepticism. That said, the utility man hit a very solid .286/.341/.467 as recently as 2016 and this season he’s seen his walk rate and Isolated Power explode:

Via FanGraphs

These numbers tell us an intuitive story. Solarte’s approach at the plate has improved, he’s making pitches come to him and he’s reaping the benefits. The problem with that story is that it’s not remotely true. Here’s another a graph that tells a very contradictory tale:

Via FanGraphs

Solarte’s swing rate has actually increased this year and his out-of-zone swing rate has ballooned to 40.1 percent — the 16th highest mark among 171 qualified hitters. Not only has his patience not improved, he’s one of the biggest hackers in the game.

Yangervis Solarte likes to swing the bat. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

What has happened instead is pitchers no longer want to be anywhere near the zone with him. Only 35.6 percent of the pitches he’s seen have been in the strike zone, the lowest number among qualified hitters. On a related note, he’s seen just 45.1 percent fastballs which is the third-lowest rate in the league.

The scouting report on Solarte is pretty clear. Feed him a continual diet of offspeed pitches and breaking balls and stay away from the zone. It’s not a complicated strategy, but it’s probably a smart one. When you leave balls over the plate to him he’s been doing things like this to them:

Via MLB.tv

In terms of fastballs, he’s slugging .673 off of them this year so it’s safe to say staying away from the hard stuff makes sense as well.

So far, this seems like good news for Solarte. Pitchers are respecting his power enough to allow him to take more walks than a guy with his eye at the plate normally would, which is boosting his production. It’s a benefit that all the best power hitters in the league get to some extent and Solarte is cashing in.

There is a potential negative though. Because the low-fastball, low-zone rate approach is such an appealing plan of attack against Solarte pitchers are going to take that strategy as far as it will possibly go. We’ve already seen that to some degree this season, as Solarte’s opponents are testing the extent of his free swinging.

As this season has wore on he’s seen fewer and fewer pitches in the zone, swung at more out of the zone and taken progressively fewer walks.

Via Fan Graphs

These trends are a big reason why Solarte has hit a less impressive .259/.298/.444 in May compared to .250/.348/.500 in April with a BB/K dropping from 0.88 to 0.27.

When they saw Solarte’s surprising power surge at the beginning of the year, pitchers all around baseball made an adjustment in their approach to the veteran. That adjustment, slowly and surely, seems to be working.

Now is Solarte’s opportunity to adjust back. If he can reign in his free swinging ways just a little bit — even just back to his career norms — there are plenty of walks on the table for him. That could force pitchers back into the zone where he can hurt them with his power.

There’s an equilibrium to be struck here, and if Solarte can find it he could be looking at a career year. He’s already punishing pitchers when they challenge him. The next step is making them pay when they don’t.

