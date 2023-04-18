MLB pitcher causes stir for criticizing airline that had pregnant wife clean kid’s mess

It doesn’t take much to spark a debate on social media, but it’s been a while since one has been as polarizing as this.

On Sunday, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass criticized United Airlines for making his pregnant wife clean a mess made by their child on a flight. Bass said in a Twitter post that United had given popcorn to their daughter, who is 2, and she spilled.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” Bass wrote on Twitter. “Are you kidding me?!?!”

Bass was asked who should clean up after the kids and he said United’s “cleaning crew.”

A massive number of people responded to Bass’ tweets but had very different opinions of who should have cleaned up the mess. Here is a sample of what was being said.

You clearly don’t have kids. Lol Sit this one out. — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) April 18, 2023

and you know what, his pregnant wife cleaned it up so please shut up. If it was me I would have laughed and not cleaned it up. Enjoyed my flight, got off at the destination and enjoyed the rest of my day because it literally would not be my problem — C-Dizzle (@PGHSports4Life) April 17, 2023

I see a cleaning crew enter the plane every time I get off of one. You don’t think other people spill things? Or you think everyone cleans up after themselves when they do? — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) April 17, 2023

You're aware that planes employ cleaning crews for this type of thing, right? Rich or not there's absolutely NO NEED to have a pregnant woman on her hands and knees doing something that the company PAYS OTHER PEOPLE to do.



Give your head a shake bud. — Vinny Vinny787 (@BoricuaHockey) April 17, 2023

Ever been pregnant though Corey ;) — Kate | FxLand (@FieldAgronomy21) April 17, 2023

It's not his home though is it?



I agree people shouldn't make a mess and should clean up after themselves but a pregnant women shouldn't be made to clean up in such a case — President DonYe (@Don_Ye_) April 18, 2023

This thread of comments is what’s wrong with our society in a nutshell. Ppl are saying that an airline, who gave kids popcorn, shouldn’t have to clean it up with their ‘cleaning crew.’ Wtf? Then don’t give popcorn to kids. This ain’t her house, she’s not responsible to clean it. — JAlexander (@jkalexander14) April 18, 2023

This is the most pretentious, arrogant, self-absorbed tweet of all time.



How dare parents have to clean up after their children’s mess?



Good God, the more athletes tweet, the more I really don’t want to watch professional sports anymore — Christopher Tremoglie (@cwtremo) April 17, 2023

I think it’s disgusting that the stewardess made a pregnant woman clean up a mess if they’re going to supply popcorn on the airplane be ready for messes to clean up if you don’t like it, don’t serve popcorn. — Teresa (@Teresa72822210) April 17, 2023

He didn’t mention the flight attendant, he mentioned the cleaning crew - which is correct https://t.co/xc6zbjAEMY — Birdietime (@Birdietime75) April 18, 2023