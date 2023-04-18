MLB pitcher causes stir for criticizing airline that had pregnant wife clean kid’s mess

It doesn’t take much to spark a debate on social media, but it’s been a while since one has been as polarizing as this.

On Sunday, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass criticized United Airlines for making his pregnant wife clean a mess made by their child on a flight. Bass said in a Twitter post that United had given popcorn to their daughter, who is 2, and she spilled.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter,” Bass wrote on Twitter. “Are you kidding me?!?!”

Bass was asked who should clean up after the kids and he said United’s “cleaning crew.”

A massive number of people responded to Bass’ tweets but had very different opinions of who should have cleaned up the mess. Here is a sample of what was being said.