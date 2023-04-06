MLB payrolls 2023: Full list of every baseball team from highest to lowest

Scott Boeck, USA TODAY
New York Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen, who purchased the team for $2.4 billion in November 2020, is not afraid to open his checkbook.

Cohen has made it clear that he will spend as much money needed to build a contender and did so this offseason. The Mets, who spent nearly $500 million on free agents this winter, have a record $353.5 million opening-day payroll, according to USA TODAY’S annual salary report.

Some of the Mets' offseason signings include starting pitcher Justin Verlander (two years, $86.6 million), closer Edwin Diaz (five years, $102 million), OF Brandon Nimmo (eight years, $162 million) and pitchers Kodai Senga (five years, $75 million).

Where are the New York Yankees? They rank a distant second ($277 million) behind the Mets.

Here's a complete list of the 30 payrolls: 

Edwin Diaz of the Mets is the highest-paid relief pitcher in baseball.
MLB payrolls in 2023

  1. N.Y. Mets, $353,546,854

  2. N.Y. Yankees, $276,999,872

  3. San Diego, $248,995,932

  4. Philadelphia, $243,009,439

  5. L.A. Dodgers, $222,717,834

  6. L.A. Angels, $212,228,096

  7. Toronto, $ 209,938,983

  8. Atlanta, $203,077,500

  9. Texas, $195,869,490

  10. Houston, $192,667,233

  11. San Francisco, $187,932,500

  12. Chicago Cubs, $184,219,250

  13. Boston, $181,207,484

  14. Chicago White Sox, $181,158,666

  15. St. Louis, $175,637,308

  16. Colorado, $171,108,778

  17. Minnesota, $153,588,740

  18. Seattle, $137,119,947

  19. Detroit, $122,235,500

  20. Milwaukee, $118,761,987

  21. Arizona, $116,471,292

  22. Washington, $ 101,190,153

  23. Kansas City, $92,468,100

  24. Miami, $91,700,000

  25. Cleveland,  89,424,629

  26. Cincinnati, $83,610,000

  27. Pittsburgh, $73,277,500

  28. Tampa Bay, $73,184,811

  29. Baltimore, $60,722,300

  30. Oakland, $56,895,000

