MLB payrolls 2023: Full list of every baseball team from highest to lowest
New York Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen, who purchased the team for $2.4 billion in November 2020, is not afraid to open his checkbook.
Cohen has made it clear that he will spend as much money needed to build a contender and did so this offseason. The Mets, who spent nearly $500 million on free agents this winter, have a record $353.5 million opening-day payroll, according to USA TODAY’S annual salary report.
Some of the Mets' offseason signings include starting pitcher Justin Verlander (two years, $86.6 million), closer Edwin Diaz (five years, $102 million), OF Brandon Nimmo (eight years, $162 million) and pitchers Kodai Senga (five years, $75 million).
Where are the New York Yankees? They rank a distant second ($277 million) behind the Mets.
Here's a complete list of the 30 payrolls:
MLB payrolls in 2023
N.Y. Mets, $353,546,854
N.Y. Yankees, $276,999,872
San Diego, $248,995,932
Philadelphia, $243,009,439
L.A. Dodgers, $222,717,834
L.A. Angels, $212,228,096
Toronto, $ 209,938,983
Atlanta, $203,077,500
Texas, $195,869,490
Houston, $192,667,233
San Francisco, $187,932,500
Chicago Cubs, $184,219,250
Boston, $181,207,484
Chicago White Sox, $181,158,666
St. Louis, $175,637,308
Colorado, $171,108,778
Minnesota, $153,588,740
Seattle, $137,119,947
Detroit, $122,235,500
Milwaukee, $118,761,987
Arizona, $116,471,292
Washington, $ 101,190,153
Kansas City, $92,468,100
Miami, $91,700,000
Cleveland, 89,424,629
Cincinnati, $83,610,000
Pittsburgh, $73,277,500
Tampa Bay, $73,184,811
Baltimore, $60,722,300
Oakland, $56,895,000
