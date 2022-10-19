MLB playoffs: Phillies grab early lead vs. Padres in NLCS Game 1 as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber go deep

Zach Crizer and Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read

OK, be honest, you didn't see this one coming. The San Diego Padres are hosting the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. The matchup of wild-card teams made good will see major stars — and friendly free agency rivals — Manny Machado and Bryce Harper attempt to lift their chosen franchises to the World Series.

Both teams have gone all in to get here. The Padres traded for Juan Soto and Josh Hader at the deadline, following years of moves designed to help them beat the Dodgers — a mission they finally accomplished this weekend. The Phillies rebooted a failed rebuild prior to 2019 by signing Harper for $330 million and trading for catcher J.T. Realmuto. Even after securing Realmuto, and adding stars like Game 1 starter Zack Wheeler and sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, the Phillies were still floundering as recently as early June.

A managerial move sparked their transformation. Out went Joe Girardi, up came Rob Thomson, a lifer elevated from bench coach into his first skipper job. The Phillies took off, enough to lock down the final (newly created) NL playoff spot. The Padres also made a change on the top step, they just did so last offseason after a disappointing 2021. Longtime Oakland A's manager Bob Melvin is in charge now, having replaced Jayce Tingler.

At least this October, the changes have led to ecstasy for San Diego and Philadelphia fans. Both dispatched their favored NLDS opponents — the Dodgers and Braves — in front of the home crowds. Now, who's favored scarcely matters. One of these teams will be heading to the World Series.

The battle starts in San Diego, with the Padres' Yu Darvish taking on Wheeler, the Phillies' co-ace. The game starts at 8:03 p.m. ET on FS1.

[Full updated MLB playoff TV schedule]

Live Updates

Need to catch up on the major October storylines? We've got you covered.

