MLB Opening Day 2022 live: Updates, scores and highlights from around baseball

The Major League Baseball regular season officially begins Thursday with seven games on tap after two were postponed in advance due to weather.

The Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field in the first game of the day at 2:20 p.m. ET with the Houston Astros-Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres-Arizona Diamondbacks matchups the last to begin after 9:30 p.m. ET.

In Atlanta, the Braves kick off their World Series defense against the Cincinnati Reds at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. set for debut

The top prospect in baseball, Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. is starting at third base and batting second on Thursday in the season opener against Cleveland. Witt was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft and is the son of 16-year MLB veteran Bobby Witt.

Zack Greinke gets the Opening Day start for the Royals, his first appearance for the team since 2010 after signing a one-year, $13 million deal to go back to where his career began.

Opening Day tickets easy to find; rain delays other games

Of the seven openers on Thursday, just two – Astros-Angels at Anaheim and Pirates-Cardinals at St. Louis – are sold out. The Atlanta Braves, the defending World Series champions, have standing room only tickets available for both Thursday’s opener and Friday and Saturday’s games against Cincinnati.

The weather also hasn’t cooperated, with rainy conditions already booting the Red Sox-Yankees opener in the Bronx and the Twins’ game against Seattle to Friday. Fortunately for all teams involved, those games were regularly scheduled home openers and will utilize Friday rain dates to get the games in - though that still didn't guarantee a full house.

– Gabe Lacques

Padres, Twins make opening day trade

The Minnesota Twins acquired right-handed pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagán from the San Diego Padres for All-Star left-handed pitcher Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker.

The Twins also will receive a player to be named later and the Padres will get $6.6 million in cash under terms of the deal announced Thursday.

– Associated Press

After ugly winter, Rob Manfred is 'thrilled' to get 2022 started

Major League Baseball players openly chastised him. Frustrated fans solely blamed him. He was a living piñata for the media.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred might have been the most hated man in all of sports during the 99-day lockout.

Here we are, with Opening Day arriving a week late on Thursday, and a day even later for the latest chapter of the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry. Their season-opener, with Manfred scheduled to be in attendance, was postponed until Friday at Yankee Stadium.

“I have never anticipated a season as much as this one,’’ Manfred told USA TODAY Sports in a wide-ranging interview. “I think given the last two seasons, the idea of having normal, unrestricted fans in the ballpark is a really exciting thing for me.

“I can’t wait for this one to get going.’’

– Bob Nightengale

