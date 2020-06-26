With shortened season on the way, Dodgers join Yankees as co-World Series favorites in Vegas

The MLB season is back, and it didn’t take long for Las Vegas sportsbooks to follow.

The MGM sportsbook has released futures for the World Series, division winners and individual team win totals in advance of a shortened 60-win season that will see overhauled schedules for every team.

Even though the shape of the season has changed, not much is different roster-wise for teams thanks to a transaction freeze that has been in place since March. The Los Angeles Dodgers still have Mookie Betts and a loaded roster. The New York Yankees still have Gerrit Cole and a similarly loaded roster. The Baltimore Orioles still have ... hopes for a high draft pick.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Let’s take a look at whom the sportsbook is favoring in what figures to be a surreal season.

Dodgers, Yankees lead the way

Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers and Yankees have the top World Series odds at +350 each (bet $100 to receive $350). That’s what you get when you take two 100-win rosters and add some of the best players in baseball with Betts and Cole.

Both teams also have the best regular season win total over/under at 37.5 wins. Following them is the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins, the other two teams to win 100 games last year, at 34.5 wins. MGM is a little more optimistic about the Astros’ World Series chances than the Twins, though, with Houston at +800 and Minnesota at +1600. That’ll happen when a team hasn’t won a playoff series since 1991.

All the way in the rear are the Orioles and Detroit Tigers at +100000 odds each to win the World Series, and respective win totals of 20.5 and 21.5.

Even in a 60-game season, there's plenty to like about the Dodgers and Yankees. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

For division-winners, the Dodgers (-667 to win division), Yankees (-323), Twins (-159) and Astros (-182) are all strongly favored to repeat their 2019 division titles. The Atlanta Braves are still the favorite in the NL East at +180 but have the defending champion Washington Nationals right behind them at +240.

Story continues

The NL Central remains an unholy mess, with the Chicago Cubs (+240), St. Louis Cardinals (+240), Milwaukee Brewers (+275) and Cincinnati Reds (+300) all within shouting distance of each other.

With only 60 games to play, this season figures to see some shocking results. A bad run of injuries could sink a contender, and a hot streak could land a middling team in the playoffs. Be ready to be accordingly.

More from Yahoo Sports: