MLB notebook: Ortiz undergoes third surgery

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz underwent additional surgery as he continues to recover from a gunshot wound sustained more than a month ago.





"Earlier this week, David underwent a third surgery for complications resulting from his gunshot wound," his wife, Tiffany, said in a statement issued Thursday by the team. "The operation was performed by Dr. David King at Massachusetts General Hospital. David is recovering well and is in good spirits.

"We continue to be incredibly appreciative of the kindness and compassion shown to David and to our entire family during this difficult time."





Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back on June 9 as he sat at a club in the Dominican Republic. Local officials have said Ortiz was shot in a case of mistaken identity and have an least 14 people in custody in connection with the shooting.





--Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick was suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball for his home-plate collision with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy on Sunday.





"After thoroughly reviewing the play from all angles, I have concluded that Jake's actions warrant discipline," MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre said in a statement. "While I do not believe that Jake intended to injure Jonathan, the contact he initiated in his attempt to score violated Official Baseball Rule 6.01(i), which is designed to protect catchers from precisely this type of collision."





Lucroy sustained a concussion and a broken nose on the play, which happened in the eighth inning of Sunday's game in Houston. Marisnick was ruled out due to deviating from his path and lowering his shoulder to make contact with Lucroy.





--The St. Louis Cardinals activated third baseman Matt Carpenter from the 10-day injured list and sent catcher Yadier Molina to the IL with a strained tendon in his right thumb.





Carpenter, 33, has not played since June 28 due a lower back strain. He is batting .216 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs in 77 games this season.





Molina, who turns 37 on Saturday, has not started a game since July 3 and was last used as a pinch hitter on July 6. His move to the 10-day IL is retroactive to Monday. Molina is hitting .261 with four homers and 36 RBIs in 71 games.





--The Milwaukee Brewers will sign right-hander Shelby Miller to a minor league contract, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported.





The 28-year-old was released by the Texas Rangers on July 4 after allowing 46 runs (42 earned) in 44 innings this season.





Miller was 1-3 with an 8.59 ERA in 19 appearances (eight starts) for Texas, striking out 30 and walking 29 batters. The Rangers signed him to a one-year, $2 million deal as a free agent in January.





