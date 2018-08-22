MLB notebook: Nats deal 2B Murphy to Cubs, 1B Adams to Cards

The Washington Nationals on Tuesday began the sell-off that they opted not to do ahead of the trade deadline, sending second baseman Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs and first baseman Matt Adams to the St. Louis Cardinals in separate waiver deals.

The Nationals received infielder Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Cubs for Murphy. Adams was sent to the Cardinals in exchange for cash considerations.

Murphy was owed $17.5 million this season on his expiring three-year, $37.5 million contract. Meanwhile, Adams is playing on a one-year, $4 million deal. The Nationals entered Tuesday below .500 at 62-63, 7 1/2 games back in the National League East and 6 1/2 games behind the second NL wild-card spot.

Nationals star outfielder Bryce Harper was also claimed on revocable waivers, but he will stay put, according to a report from Jon Heyman of Fancred. A report from 106.7 The Fan had the Los Angeles Dodgers as the team that claimed Harper.

--San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is likely to have season-ending hip surgery, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report.

"I'd say that that's a safe assumption," executive vice president of baseball operations Brian Sabean told the Chronicle of surgery regarding Posey, who has battled hip issues throughout the season.

Manager Bruce Bochy was less definitive, but confirmed the team has discussed the possibility. He added that a decision on specifics is coming "really soon," and a surgery would address the labrum and clean out bone spurs. Posey, 31, was not in the Giants' lineup against the New York Mets after catching 13 innings on Monday night.

--The Cubs ruled right-hander Yu Darvish out for the remainder of the season after an MRI exam revealed a stress reaction in his right elbow, with Darvish to be shut down for six weeks as a result of the ailment.

Darvish removed himself from a minor league rehab start for Class-A South Bend on Sunday after pitching just one inning. He shook his arm as he left the field after wincing through six warmup pitches prior to the second.

Darvish had been scheduled to throw three innings in his recovery from right triceps tendinitis that sent him to the 10-day disabled list on May 23. The 32-year-old ends his first season with the Cubs at 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts. He joined Chicago on a six-year, $126 million contract in February.

--The New York Yankees placed shortstop Didi Gregorius on the 10-day disabled list with a left heel contusion.

The move is retroactive to Aug. 20. Infielder Luke Voit was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill the roster spot. Gregorius, 28, is hitting .270 with 22 home runs and 74 RBIs in 118 games this year.

Gregorius was hurt Sunday as he hit a first-inning infield RBI single that gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead in a game they went on to win 10-2 over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. As he touched first base, he collided with first baseman Kendrys Morales, and Gregorius fell down.

--Jose Altuve was activated from the 10-day disabled list and rejoined the Houston Astros for their game against the Seattle Mariners.

In corresponding moves, the team selected the contract of left-hander Framber Valdez, and optioned outfielder Kyle Tucker and lefty Cionel Perez to Triple-A Fresno.

Altuve, the reigning American League MVP, has been sidelined since July 26 with right knee soreness. The Astros have gone 8-13 since Altuve was injured, losing their grip on sole possession of first place in the American League. The Oakland Athletics have tied them atop the division at 75-50.

--Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria was released from a Minneapolis hospital and will miss at least two more games, the club announced.

Renteria, 56, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center prior to Monday's road game against the Minnesota Twins after feeling light-headed. Bench coach Joe McEwing will run the club during Renteria's absence, as he did Monday.

The team didn't divulge a diagnosis, but said Renteria will undergo further testing at Rush University Medical Center after he returns to Chicago on Wednesday. The White Sox are hosting the Twins on Tuesday and Wednesday and open a four-game series in Detroit on Thursday against the Tigers.

--Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena dropped his appeal after being suspended for six games for intentionally hitting Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch during a game last week, per multiple reports.

Urena drilled Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. with the first pitch of last Wednesday's game, sparking a bench-clearing incident in which Urena was ejected. Acuna had led off each of the previous three games of the series with home runs and had homered in five straight games before being hit by Urena.

Urena's suspension took effect starting with Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees. The beginning of his ban means he will miss his next scheduled start, which would have been against the Braves during a four-game series this weekend in Miami.

--The Cardinals activated Carlos Martinez from the 10-day disabled list after the right-hander began his transition to the bullpen in the minors last week.

The Cardinals will use Martinez, their Opening Day starter, as a reliever for the remainder of the season after determining it would take too long for him to build back up to starter's length in his recovery from a right shoulder strain.

To make room for Martinez on the roster, the Cardinals optioned infielder Patrick Wisdom to Triple-A Memphis. St. Louis additionally claimed Adams off waivers from the Nationals, marking the slugger's second stint with the Cardinals after a six-year run in St. Louis to begin his career.

--The Astros are prepared to use recent trade acquisition Roberto Osuna as their primary closer for the remainder of the season, manager A.J. Hinch said on MLB Network Radio.

The Astros have been utilizing Hector Rondon in that role since ex-closer Ken Giles was demoted to Triple-A prior to being sent to the Blue Jays as part of the Osuna deal. Osuna was nearing the end of a 75-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic-violence policy at the time of his trade to Houston on July 30.

"I wanted Hector to know that I'm gonna start to use more in the seventh and eighth, which means that Osuna's going to get the majority of save opportunities," Hinch said. "But I need to use him in creative ways, too.

--The White Sox placed outfielder Leury Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring.

The team also optioned right-hander Tyler Danish to Triple-A Charlotte, recalling outfielder Ryan LaMarre and promoting right-hander Michael Kopech from Charlotte in corresponding moves.

As expected, Kopech, one of baseball's top pitching prospects, will make his major league debut in a start against the Twins. Kopech, 22, acquired as one of the key pieces in the Chris Sale deal with the Red Sox, was 7-7 with a 3.70 ERA in 24 starts at Charlotte this season.

