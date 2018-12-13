MLB notebook: Lynn reportedly to sign with Rangers

Right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Texas Rangers, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Lynn, who has spent most of his seven-year career as a starter for the St. Louis Cardinals, pitched last season for the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees, combining for a 10-10 record with a 4.77 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings.

Lynn went 3-2 with a 4.14 ERA in nine starts for the Yankees, also making two relief appearances. He was dealt by the Twins at the trade deadline. Last March, Minnesota signed him to a one-year, $12 million contract.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound pitcher was part of the Cardinals' World Series championship team in 2011 as a rookie. He owns an 82-57 career record with a 3.57 ERA.

--The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal with free agent right-hander Charlie Morton, according to multiple reports. The contract reportedly includes an option for 2021.

Morton, 35, posted career bests in victories, ERA and strikeouts last season when he went 15-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 30 starts for the Houston Astros. He made the All-Star team for the first time in his career.

Landing Morton gives the Rays a solid No. 2 starter behind left-hander Blake Snell, who won the American League Cy Award in 2018.

--The Washington Nationals traded right-handed pitcher Tanner Roark to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for right-hander Tanner Rainey.

Right-hander Roark, 32, had a 64-54 record and 3.59 ERA over six seasons with the Nationals. He struggled in 2018, finishing with a National League-worst 15 losses and 4.34 ERA. Fellow righty Rainey, 25, spent the majority of the 2018 season with Triple-A Louisville but did appear in eight games with the Reds.

Roark became expendable, apparently, after the Nationals signed left-hander Patrick Corbin to a six-year, $140 million deal last week. Roark was expected to be awarded about $10 million in arbitration and become a free agent after the season.

--The Detroit Tigers agreed to a one-year, $5.25 million deal with shortstop Jordy Mercer, according to multiple reports.

Detroit was pursuing a shortstop to replace free agent Jose Iglesias.

Mercer, 32, batted .251 with six homers and 39 RBIs in 117 games last season. He has a .256 career average with 55 homers and 277 RBIs over seven seasons with the Pirates.

--Amid winter meetings trade chatter, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to stick with Gary Sanchez at catcher despite his troubles in 2018.

"It would be hard not to have Gary Sanchez as our catcher," said Cashman to reporters after rumors surfaced that the Yankees might try to trade for Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Sanchez batted just .186 with 18 homers and 53 RBIs in 89 games this year. He also served two stints on the disabled list with groin injuries. He was an All-Star in 2017 when he batted .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs in 122 games.

--Field Level Media