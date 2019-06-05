MLB notebook: Keuchel, Yanks reportedly near agreement

Free agent left-hander Dallas Keuchel is closing in on an agreement with the New York Yankees, MLB Network indicated Tuesday, with the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros thought to be left in the wake of the American League East leaders.





New York hasn't had ace right-hander Luis Severino all season, and James Paxton and CC Sabathia each spent time on the injured list.

Unsigned since free agency opened in November 2018, Keuchel turned down two deals from the Astros and had initial interest from the Atlanta Braves. The Braves, close on the heels of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, could still be in the running for Keuchel, ESPN reported.





Keuchel rejected a one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer last fall from the Houston Astros and had been seeking a multiyear deal, but now reportedly is willing to accept a one-year prorated deal. Until Monday, teams signing him would have lost a draft pick because he turned down the qualifying offer.





--Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, according to multiple reports.





McCutchen injured his left knee during a rundown in the first inning of Monday's loss to the San Diego Padres and underwent an MRI exam on Tuesday.





In his first season with the Phillies, the five-time All-Star and 2013 NL Most Valuable Player is batting .256 with 10 homers, 29 RBIs and a league-leading 43 walks through 59 games.





--Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is being moved to designated hitter for the long term after being diagnosed with "chronic changes to his knee," MLB.com reported.





Tigers trainer Doug Teter said that was the diagnosis after four specialists reviewed an MRI exam of Cabrera's right knee.





Surgery was discussed but was not recommended. The 36-year-old Cabrera told reporters that surgery isn't an option in his eyes. "Forget about that," Cabrera, the AL MVP in 2012 and 2013, said. "I'm done with that."





--The Baltimore Orioles activated first baseman Chris Davis from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday night's game against the Texas Rangers.





Davis hasn't played since May 24 due to a hip injury. He is batting .171 with five homers and 17 RBIs.





--The Chicago Cubs activated reliever Pedro Strop from the 10-day injured list.





The 33-year-old right-hander has not pitched since May 6 due to a strained left hamstring. Strop is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings this season.





In a corresponding move, right-hander Dillon Maples was sent to Triple-A Iowa.





--The Tigers placed third baseman Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation.





Candelario, 25, has struggled at the plate this season, batting .179 with two homers, nine RBIs and 50 strikeouts in 42 games.





With Candelario joining the IL, retroactive to Sunday, the injury bug in Detroit has made it around the infield. Detroit called up utility man Harold Castro from Triple-A Toledo to fill the spot on the 25-man roster.





