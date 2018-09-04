MLB notebook: Judge savors 'big step' in recovery

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is seeing progress after swinging a bat on Monday for the first time since he fractured his right wrist on July 26.

Judge took 25 dry swings and then 25 off a tee with a ball prior to the Yankees' road game against the Oakland Athletics. He said he felt no pain while swinging with maximum effort.

"It's moving in the right direction. It's definitely a big step," said Judge, who does not have a specific timetable for his return. "We're just excited and kind of on track with what we're going to one day accomplish. So I'm excited for the progress we're making so far."

--Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen might skip a weekend trip to Colorado due to potential heart risks at elevation.

Jansen, 30, missed nearly two weeks last month due to an irregular heartbeat, a problem that first returned while he was in Denver on a Dodgers road trip. The high elevation can exacerbate the problem.

The right-hander underwent a catheter ablation in 2012 to deal with atrial fibrillation, and he said last month that he might need a second heart surgery in the offseason to address the issue. Jansen said of his status for the weekend, according to MLB.com, "It's being debated. It's tough."

--The Boston Red Sox will recall former All-Star second baseman Brandon Phillips from Triple-A Pawtucket prior to Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves, manager Alex Cora said.

Phillips hasn't played in the majors this season. He signed a minor league deal with Boston on June 27. The 37-year-old batted .302 with four homers and 19 RBIs in 38 games at the Triple-A level.

The Red Sox also will activate third baseman Rafael Devers (hamstring) from a minor league rehab stint on Tuesday.

--The Cleveland Indians placed recently acquired third baseman Josh Donaldson on the disabled list as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

The move is retroactive to Sept. 1. The 2015 American League MVP was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 31 but hasn't played in a major league game since straining his left calf on May 28.

Donaldson is slated to play third base for Triple-A Columbus as part of a rehabilitation assignment. He took batting practice and ran the bases on Sunday in Cleveland, but the team felt he needed more time to strengthen the calf.

--Field Level Media