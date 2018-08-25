MLB notebook: Giants C Posey out at least 6 months

Catcher Buster Posey is expected to be sidelined up to eight months after opting for hip surgery, the San Francisco Giants confirmed.

Posey, 31, recently got a cortisone injection and missed last month's All-Star Game.

The operation is scheduled to be performed Monday by Dr. Marc J. Philippon, in Vail, Colo. The procedure is needed to repair his labrum and to remove a bone spur in his right hip. The recovery timeline could cause him to miss part, if not all, of spring training, but Posey was optimistic.

"If things go smoothly with no hiccups, I'll be ready to go next Opening Day," Posey said.

--Right-hander Aaron Sanchez was on the mound for the first time in two-plus months when the Toronto Blue Jays hosted the Philadelphia Phillies.

Sanchez allowed six runs on 10 hits in four innings. The team also announced that disappointing left-hander Jaime Garcia was designated for assignment.

Additionally, manager John Gibbons said injured shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (feet) is not expected to return this season. Tulowitzki has not played for the Blue Jays since July 28, 2017, when he was injured while running the bases and underwent season-ending surgery to repair ligament damage in his right ankle.

--Cincinnati Reds right fielder Scott Schebler was activated from the 10-day disabled list in his return from a shoulder injury before Saturday's 10-6 loss in Chicago against the Cubs.

Schebler batted leadoff and went 1-for-5. To make room for Schebler, the Reds optioned outfielder Aristides Aquino to Double-A Pensacola.

Schebler, 27, had last played July 14, when he hurt his shoulder as he banged into the right field fence while making a catch in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

