MLB notebook: Dodgers' Puig loses appeal, starts suspension

MLB: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Sep 3, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) reaches first on an error by New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (not pictured) in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig lost his appeal of a two-game suspension and will begin serving it on Tuesday night at home against the New York Mets.

Puig will also miss Wednesday's game against the Mets due to the benches-clearing incident that occurred on Aug. 14 against the San Francisco Giants.

The incident occurred in the seventh inning of a game at Dodger Stadium, when Puig fouled off a pitch from Giants reliever Tony Watson and demonstrably swatted his bat in frustration. San Francisco's Nick Hundley made a comment while down in his catcher's crouch. Puig approached Hundley, who got up and the two were to face to face before Puig twice pushed Hundley.

The shoves led the dugouts and bullpens of both teams to empty. During the scrum, Puig threw an open-handed punch at Hundley and hit him in the front of the catcher's mask. Puig also received an undisclosed fine for his actions. Hundley also was fined.

--The Seattle Mariners had a pregame altercation inside their clubhouse prior to the team's home game against the Baltimore Orioles, manager Scott Servais confirmed to reporters.

Multiple media members tweeted that they were asked to leave the clubhouse by Seattle's Dee Gordon just before the melee happened behind closed doors. The combatants are unknown as Servais declined to reveal their identities.

Servais met with reporters in the Mariners dugout a short time after the incident. Servais said he was on the field when the altercation occurred. .".. Our guys are working through the situation. ... It's unfortunate but it's something that happens," Servais said.

--Ryan Howard, a three-time All-Star slugger who spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Phillies, officially retired from Major League Baseball.

"I'm glad that I got to stay on it for as long as I did," Howard, 38, wrote in an essay for The Players' Tribune. "Which I guess has really also kind of become my overall perspective on things: How, when it's come to these last 14 years of mine -- nothing has ever been easy for long, and nothing has ever been perfect for long. But I wouldn't have it any other way."

A career .258 hitter with 382 home runs in his 13 seasons with the Phillies (2004-16), Howard later signed minor league deals with the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies but did not appear in an MLB game. Howard had 58 home runs and 149 RBIs in 2006, his third pro season, and was named the National League MVP.

--The Washington Nationals recalled top outfield talent Victor Robles, widely considered a top-10 MLB prospect, from Triple-A Syracuse among a wave of September call-ups on Tuesday.

Robles, 21, joins the Nationals for the first time this season after making his major league debut as a September call-up last year. He spent the majority of this year on the minor league disabled list with an elbow injury sustained on a diving catch attempt in April.

In addition, the team recalled infielder Adrian Sanchez and right-hander Austin Voth from Syracuse, reinstated right-handers Erick Fedde and Joe Ross from the 60-day disabled list, selected the contract of right-hander Kyle McGowin from Syracuse and outrighted left-hander Tommy Milone to the same affiliate.

--The San Diego Padres called up prized prospect Francisco Mejia, rated as the top catching talent in the majors by MLB Pipeline, from Triple-A El Paso.

The 22-year-old Mejia was obtained via a heavy price from the Cleveland Indians in late July -- two-time All-Star left-hander Brad Hand and right-handed reliever Adam Cimber.

Mejia batted .328 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 31 games at El Paso. The Padres didn't play Mejia solely behind the plate at El Paso. They see his versatility being an asset as they sort out the catching situation.

--The Chicago Cubs selected the contract of veteran left-hander Jaime Garcia from Triple-A Iowa, the team announced.

Garcia signed a minor league contract with the Cubs on Friday, six days after being designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old Garcia was 3-6 with a 5.93 ERA in 25 appearances (13 starts) for Toronto this season. He served up 13 homers in 74 1/3 innings.

Chicago also recalled outfielder Mark Zagunis (shoulder) from Triple-A Iowa and placed him on the 60-day disabled list. Zagunis, 25, batted .272 with seven homers and 40 RBIs in 115 games at Iowa this season.

--Field Level Media