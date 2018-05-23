MLB notebook: Bautista lands one-year deal with Mets

Jose Bautista and the New York Mets agreed to a one-year contract on Tuesday after the veteran slugger was released by the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Mets optioned third baseman Phillip Evans to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.

Bautista was a late addition to the Mets' starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami, batting fifth and playing left field as the Marlins sent lefty Caleb Smith to the mound.

With the Mets, Bautista will provide a right-handed bat to balance out the team's all-lefty outfield. With Yoenis Cespedes (hip) on the disabled list and Juan Lagares (toe) believed to be out for the season, the Mets had been using Brandon Nimmo in left field, Michael Conforto in center and Jay Bruce in right.

Bautista went 5-for-35 (.143) at the plate for the Braves after being called up on May 4 to take over as the everyday third baseman. He had two home runs and five RBIs in 12 games. Bautista was primarily a right fielder during his tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he hit 288 of his 333 career home runs.

--The Seattle Mariners placed second baseman Dee Gordon on the disabled list due to a fractured right big toe. The move is retroactive to May 21, and first baseman Dan Vogelbach was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the roster opening.

The injury leaves the club once again scrambling at second base with Robinson Cano having recently started serving an 80-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drugs policy. The Mariners didn't offer a timeline for Gordon's return, though a broken toe typically requires 4-6 weeks to heal completely.

Gordon, 30, was moved to second base from center field last Friday. He sustained his latest injury to the toe during Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gordon is batting .304 with an American League-leading 16 stolen bases.

--The Tampa Bay Rays promoted top shortstop prospect Willy Adames, who made his major league debut batting fifth against the Boston Red Sox.

Adames was called up with infielder Joey Wendle being place on paternity leave following the birth of his son.

Adames is the No. 2 prospect in the Rays' organization and No. 16 in all of baseball, according to MLB.com. The 22-year-old was hitting .311 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 40 games with Triple-A Durham this season.

--The Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder Steven Souza Jr. on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right pectoral, recalling outfielder Socrates Brito from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.

Souza began the season on the DL after originally straining his pectoral midway through spring training. He aggravated the injury on a throw from right field against the New York Mets on Friday, sitting out the team's games on Saturday and Sunday before striking out as a pinch hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

In 14 games with the D-backs since making his season debut May 3, Souza hit .163 with one RBI in 43 at-bats. Souza hit .239 with career highs of 30 home runs, 78 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 148 games with the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

--The Toronto Blue Jays recalled second baseman Devon Travis following a nearly month-long demotion to the minors.

Travis was in the starting lineup batting ninth against the Los Angeles Angels.

Travis rejoins the team from Triple-A Buffalo, where he was sent on April 29 after beginning the season hitting .148 with one home run and 18 strikeouts in 61 at-bats with the Blue Jays. With Buffalo, Travis hit .210 with one home run and four RBIs, striking out only seven times in 62 at-bats.

--Injured Los Angeles Angels right-hander Blake Wood is seeking a second opinion after an MRI exam on Monday revealed damage to his ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow, the team announced.

Damage to the UCL often leads to Tommy John surgery.

Wood is currently on the disabled list as a result of a right elbow posterior impingement. He began a rehab assignment with high Class-A Inland Empire on May 14 and has been shut down since last pitching Saturday. Wood, 32, has a 2.31 ERA in 13 appearances with the Angels this season.

--The Minnesota Twins recalled outfielder Ryan LaMarre from Triple-A Rochester to fill the roster spot of right-hander Phil Hughes, who was designated for assignment.

LaMarre is hitting .324 with three RBIs in 20 games with the Twins this season and .371 with four doubles, a triple and five RBIs in nine games for Rochester.

Twins manager Paul Molitor announced the decision to designated Hughes after the team's 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday, noting that Hughes was not asked to accept assignment to the minor leagues. The Twins now have seven days to trade or release Hughes, who is owed roughly $22.5 million on the remainder of his contract that expires after next season.

--The San Francisco Giants placed right-handed reliever Jose Valdez on the 10-day disabled list due to right elbow inflammation.

The move is retroactive to May 19. Left-handed reliever Josh Osich was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to fill the roster spot.

Valdez last pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits in an inning. The 28-year-old has posted a 12.60 ERA in four major league appearances this season.

--The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled right-hander Brock Stewart to start against the Colorado Rockies.

The club optioned ambidextrous pitcher Pat Venditte to Triple-A Oklahoma City to open up the roster spot.

Stewart will be making his first start of the season and 10th of his career. He had a 3.18 ERA in three relief appearances for the Dodgers earlier this season.

