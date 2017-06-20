MLB, Northeastern partner for player education program

NEW YORK (AP) -- Major League Baseball and Northeastern are partnering to provide educational opportunities for big league players.

Management and the players' association agreed to institute a continuing education program as part of the labor contract that started this season.

Under the partnership announced Tuesday, players will have access during and after their careers to courses that include undergraduate and graduate programs at the Boston-based university.

Northeastern also will assist MLB in providing counseling to players that prepares them for front-office and on-field jobs after their playing careers.