Explaining MLB's non-tender deadline: Why big names could join the free agent pool Wednesday

Wednesday is the deadline for Major League Baseball teams to tender contracts to players with less than six years experience in the big leagues. While this is generally just another date circled on the offseason calendar, this year’s non-tender deadline could be the most explosive in recent memory.

A combination of last year’s shortened season and teams crying poor after the pandemic took away their ticket sales could mean some well-known and valuable players are unexpectedly be thrust into free agency. It means these players are now out on the open market, adding depth to a free agent pool that isn’t really moving yet.

Normally, the non-tender deadline is when a team decides a player in his arbitration years isn’t worth what they are likely to make through negotiation or the precedent-based arbitration process, so they cut bait. These players are usually not stars or big names. They’re role players or once-hot prospects who haven’t kept up their production.

But as the deadline approaches, we’ve seen players like Kris Bryant, Gary Sanchez and Kyle Schwarber mentioned as non-tender candidates. A player like Bryant, an ex-MVP whose stock hasn’t risen as much as expected over the years, is more likely to be traded than just tossed aside by the Chicago Cubs.

There will be many players nontendered tomorrow, and big names. But Kris Bryant will not be one of them. Chance longtime teammates Kyle Schwarber and/or Albert Almora are among many MLB nontenders, but Cubs see KB’s .889 career OPS. They will consider trades for KB though. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 1, 2020

But the fact that this is even mentioned — even it doesn’t happen — proves that this offseason will be a different beast.

Another notable name who looks pretty good for a non-tender is Minnesota Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario. He’s 29, a year away from free agency, a year removed from hitting 32 homers, driving in 109 runs and two years removed from having a 4.1 WAR season, according to Baseball-Reference’s calculations. He made $7.75 million in 2020 and a raise might be too rich for the Twins, who have reportedly been trying to trade him ahead of the deadline, but may just let go of him if they can’t find a deal. That’s goes to show how tough it is out there.

Story continues

As the deadline nears, we’ll keep a running list of notable non-tenders among MLB teams updated throughout the day.

Some major stars, including Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, could feasibly become free agents if teams decide to cut back on budget commitments at Wednesday's non-tender deadline. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Why this year’s non-tender deadline is different

If you’re a bargain-shopping team actually looking to improve, all of this could be good news. The free agent pool isn’t particularly wonderful this year after the first six or eight players. Teams already seem less likely to spend big money during a pandemic, as they face more uncertainty about the 2021 season should coronavirus limit ticket sales again.

Many more baseball teams than usual find themselves tightening budgets this year. At the very least, they’ll be much more discerning about what they’re spending.

One NL executive told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand leading up to the deadline:

“It’s going to be crazy over the next few days, in my opinion. I think you’re going to see a bunch of deals get done and I also think you’ll see a bunch of non-tenders, including some legit players.”

The other side of that coin is teams will either be looking to sign players to one-year deals to avoid arbitration or trade them. That could make for a busy day too. And light a little bit of a flame for the Hot Stove season.

We’ll have a rundown of those deals, as they happen.

More from Yahoo Sports: