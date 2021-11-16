Report: Noah Syndergaard, Angels agree to one-year, $21 million deal

Pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed on a one-year, $21 million contract, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The Angels bolster their staff with the highest-upside arm on the market — and pay a heavy price, plus a second-rounder. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 16, 2021

Syndergaard, 29, has spent the last seven seasons with the New York Mets. Debuting in 2015, he finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting after putting up a 3.24 ERA with 166 strikeouts over 24 starts and 150 innings. His sophomore year was even more impressive: over 30 starts and 183.2 innings, he had a 2.60 ERA with 218 strikeouts.

Syndergaard was meant to be part of the Mets' dynamite rotation of the future, which included Jacob deGrom, but he simply couldn't get healthy. In 2017, he missed over four months with a torn lat muscle in his pitching arm. In 2018, he missed a month with a finger injury, then later missed several weeks after contracting hand, foot, and mouth disease.

He stayed healthy for all of 2019, pitching nearly 200 innings, but finished with a disappointing 4.28 ERA. Then Syndergaard missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and pitched just two innings near the end of 2021 after missing the entire year with right elbow inflammation. The Mets extended him a qualifying offer, which he hasn't officially declined, but a deal with the Angels is a pretty good sign that he's not saying yes.

Now that he's free from the Mets, Syndergaard is ready for a fresh start, and he'll get that with the Angels.