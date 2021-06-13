Diamondbacks reveal gold 'Serpientes' uniforms honoring Arizona's Hispanic culture
The Arizona Diamondbacks are honoring the state's Hispanic culture with their new gold "Las Serpientes" alternative jerseys as part of the City Connect collection.
The uniform features the Arizona state flag and a reference to the 48th state's nickname as the "Valley of the Sun." They will debut them June 18 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, per ESPN.
Our city. Our state. Our team. #Serpientes pic.twitter.com/SVav8NEIep
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 13, 2021
Nike, which designed the uniforms, tweeted the colors are inspired by the Sonoran desert and the collection represents "community, with respect for the past and an eye towards the future."
"I was really excited about that because we are involving the Spanish community in a special way. Arizona has a really big Hispanic community, and for me to be part of that, I am really proud and excited about it," Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta, who is Venezuelan, said via ESPN. "We have Venezuelan guys, Dominican guys on our team to represent the Spanish community in Arizona. It really is a big deal for us, especially the way they're doing it with the team name."
Peralta helped share the new uniform news with a solo video wearing it.
🐍🐍🐍🌵🌵🌵 pic.twitter.com/Z2EryjNopI
— David Peralta (@DPFreightTrain6) June 13, 2021
When will Diamondbacks wear 'Las Serpientes'
The Diamondbacks will wear them six more times this season, via ESPN:
July 16 vs. Chicago Cubs
July 30 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Aug. 13 vs. San Diego Padres
Sept. 24-26 vs. Dodgers for Hispanic Heritage Weekend, including Roberto Clemente Day
Team president and CEO Derrick Hall said the jersey will replace the "Los D-backs" ones and could be more heavily used based on fan reaction and team results on the field.
𝒮ℯ𝓇𝓅𝒾ℯ𝓃𝓉ℯ𝓈@DPFreightTrain6, @escobardelapica, and @carskelly though. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/LKI2z45bNH
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 13, 2021
The D-Backs agreed to take part when approached by MLB and Nike for the City Connect inaugural run of jerseys. The Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox and Cubs also have City Connect jerseys.
