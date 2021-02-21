'Didn't feel real': Watch FAU freshman Caleb Pendleton hit 2 grand slams in first collegiate at-bats
The dream scenario is usually bottom of the ninth, bases loaded, two outs.
Caleb Pendleton stepped into the box in a different situation that is a dream start to the true freshman's baseball career at Florida Atlantic.
Pendleton hit two grand slams in his first two collegiate plate appearances that came 15 minutes apart during the second inning of a 20-15 win over Central Florida on Saturday night.
"The second one, it didn't really feel real running around first base," Pendleton said, via the Associated Press.
"Nothing I could ever dream of," he added. "That's definitely more than I ever thought would happen preparing for today. I never thought I'd be going up for my third at-bat with two grand slams already. That was pretty cool."
It was the catcher's first at-bats for the Owls (2-0) and he brought in eight of their 12 runs in the inning.
👀 WATCH as @FAUBaseball's Caleb Pendleton hits not one, but TWO GRAND SLAMS IN ONE INNING 😶
...did we mention these were the true freshman's first two collegiate at-bats? #SCTop10 | @SportsCenter | @ESPNAssignDesk | @notthefakeSVP | #TheCUSAWay pic.twitter.com/YcJFs7FRXn
— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) February 21, 2021
His two blasts were sandwiched around fellow freshman Nolan Schanuel's first home run, which brought in two.
Pendleton's eight RBI fell one short of the program's single-game record. Head coach John McCormack called the performance "unbelievable" and something he'd never seen before.
He was also clutch on the defensive side, throwing out a runner from the crouch for a inning-ending double play. His day concluded with two fly outs and a strike out.
Pendleton attended Jensen Beach (Florida) High School, about 65 miles north of FAU's campus in Boca Raton. He came in as the No. 13 ranked catcher in national rankings and the No. 3 catcher out of the state. He was the 150th player overall in the class, per Perfect Game.
Florida Atlantic will look to complete the season-opening sweep on Sunday afternoon, but Pendleton is not in the starting lineup.
More from Yahoo Sports: