Nationals SS Trea Turner removed from game after testing positive for COVID-19

Trea Turner, shortstop for the Washington Nationals, was removed from Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning. It had been speculated that he'd been traded or suffered an injury, but the team announced a short time later that Turner was removed because he'd tested positive for COVID-19.

Trea Turner tested positive for coronavirus and was removed from tonight's game because of MLB protocols, the Nationals just announced. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 28, 2021

Before he was pulled, Turner hit an infield single and scored on a home run. According to MLB's COVID protocols, Turner will be required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

Turner, 28, has hit .320/.368/.519 in 95 games this season. With the Nationals fading in the National League East and mostly out of contention, they've received a lot of trade interest in Turner. If the Nationals do trade him, his appearance in the first inning on Tuesday night will have been his final game with Washington.

