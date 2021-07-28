  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nationals SS Trea Turner removed from game after testing positive for COVID-19

Liz Roscher
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trea Turner, shortstop for the Washington Nationals, was removed from Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning. It had been speculated that he'd been traded or suffered an injury, but the team announced a short time later that Turner was removed because he'd tested positive for COVID-19. 

Before he was pulled, Turner hit an infield single and scored on a home run. According to MLB's COVID protocols, Turner will be required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days. 

Turner, 28, has hit .320/.368/.519 in 95 games this season. With the Nationals fading in the National League East and mostly out of contention, they've received a lot of trade interest in Turner. If the Nationals do trade him, his appearance in the first inning on Tuesday night will have been his final game with Washington. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories