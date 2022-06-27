MLB Monday: Late-night bets and a fun player prop

Subscribe to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily

Scott Pianowski gives you two wagers for this wonderful June MLB baseball slate. Scott targets the last game on the board out west between the Angeles and the White Sox.

Bet $10 on any game at BetMGM and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts