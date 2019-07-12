MLB midseason roundup: Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, slugging Twins among best surprises

There's nothing better than a good surprise.

Just ask fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins.

As Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser and Tim Brown breakdown in their latest midseason roundup, those teams have produced two of the biggest and best surprises in the first half of the season.

Wait ... the Dodgers? How could the success they’ve achieved this season be considered a surprise after winning six straight NL West championships?

Simple. It's not about the team. It's about the evolution of Cody Bellinger, who's taken the leap from a pure power-hitting force to one of MLB's most complete hitters and a top contender for National League MVP.

Hannah and Tim explain the adjustments Bellinger, who’s still only 23, has made to achieve his new level of success.

In Minnesota, it’s all about a remarkable team turnaround.

Led by new manager Rocco Baldelli and a rebuilt offense that's on pace to destroy the single-season home run record set by the New York Yankees last season, the Twins are sitting atop the AL Central with the second highest win total (56) in MLB.

Our experts discuss how the Twins success could impact the Cleveland Indians, while picking out a few other teams that have turned heads during the first half.

