MLB lockout: League economic proposals make little headway with players

Hannah Keyser
·4 min read

As expected, a Thursday meeting between Major League Baseball and the Players Association did not result in significant progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement. On the 43rd day of the lockout, in an hourlong Zoom meeting, the league made its first economic proposal since the outgoing CBA expired.

The union was left underwhelmed, but not shocked.

The league's presentation included:

  • Replacing Super Two status — whereby the top 22% of players with two-plus years of service time are awarded arbitration a year ahead of schedule — with a bonus pool to reward the performance of two-plus players. In other words, only players with at least three full years of service time would be eligible for arbitration, but all players with between two and three years of service would have alternate means of capitalizing on their success. The league had previously proposed doing away with arbitration entirely to replace it with a similar formula-based system for determining salaries for all players under team control. That proposal was taken off the table. But the union is interested in expanding, not reducing, the number of players who are arbitration-eligible.

  • In an effort to disincentivize service time manipulation — holding top prospects in the minor leagues to avoid starting their “clock” accruing service time toward arbitration and free agency — the league proposed bonus draft picks for teams that field their best prospects on opening day. If a Top 100 prospect — according to at least two public rankings — accrues a full year of service in his first season and goes on to be a winner or finalist in certain award categories in any of his first three seasons, his team will receive an extra draft pick (teams cannot get multiple picks off the same player, however, if the wins multiple awards in that time). For example, if a player wins Rookie of the Year or finishes in the top three for MVP or Cy Young, the team will receive an extra draft pick immediately after the first round.

  • Designed to address tanking, the league proposed a new tweak to its previous draft proposal — which involved a lottery for the top three picks — that would limit how many consecutive years a team could pick in the top three. The union has previously proposed their own version of a draft lottery, but one that extends further than the top three picks.

Atlanta, GA - January 09: An Official Rawlings Major League baseball sits with a glove, lock and chain to represent the lockout between Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) on January 09, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
A more pressing deadline will likely be required to spur MLB and the union to more urgent talks. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MLB lockout not likely to end soon

There was no new proposal made on the competitive balance tax threshold or the penalties for surpassing it. The league’s last proposal in November included raising the CBT — not nearly as high as the union would like to see it — but increasing the penalties for going over. MLB also did not make a new proposal for minimum salaries, after previously proposing a tiered system starting at $600,000 (in 2021 the league minimum was $570,500).

The league has also previously proposed a universal designated hitter and a 14-team postseason field and getting rid of draft pick penalties for signing players who were given a qualifying offer.

There was no proposal made on revenue sharing or the existing six-year path to free agency, two areas that the league seems uninterested in altering from their current state. In the immediate wake of the lockout, commissioner Rob Manfred called the union’s proposed changes on those fronts “bad for the sport, bad for the fans and bad for competitive balance.”

The PA expressed disappointment and is still considering its next step. There are currently no upcoming bargaining sessions scheduled, but, of course, that can change quickly. Hopefully this represents a relative thawing of the negotiating process itself, if not a meaningful step toward consensus.

Spring training is just about a month away and both sides will need time after a deal is struck to finish out the offseason and ramp up — the remaining free agents will need to find teams, international players will need to sort out visas. The ongoing pandemic continues to complicate matters and necessitate a new set of health and safety protocols, which will need to be negotiated and established at some point.

Ultimately, the lack of significant progress today doesn’t signal much change to the overall outlook. But that’s because it never seemed like this was going to get done until the last possible minute. Whether that’s before or after games are on the line remains to be seen.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • For a Black NFL head coach, there is no getting ahead

    David Culley inherited the league's worst roster and dragged it to four wins, including one over the AFC's No. 1 seed. As is too often the case with Black coaches, outperforming expectations didn't matter.

  • The Texans are going to pay $22 million for 1 year of David Culley as head coach

    David Culley is at least getting paid.

  • Alec Baldwin ignored 'Rust' armorer's request to attend 'cross draw training' just days before the shooting, lawsuit says

    The "Rust" armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has sued the film's ammo supplier, alleging the company mixed live ammunition and dummy rounds.

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Oilers find new way to leave Connor McDavid out to dry

    It's worth questioning the Edmonton Oilers captain after his failed effort to defend the interest in Evander Kane, but this is just another example of the organization failing its superstar.

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • ‘I do miss it’: Jonas Valanciunas on returning to Toronto

    New Orleans Pelicans centre Jonas Valanciunas discusses returning to Toronto, playing in front of zero fans and the emergence of Fred VanVleet.

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol