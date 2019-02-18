MLB legend Rickey Henderson planned to join Raiders, but Athletics vetoed idea

Baseball legend Rickey Henderson said he understands Kyler Murray's decision to forgo a baseball career to concentrate on the NFL.

Henderson once faced the same choice. He recently revealed that he once had an opportunity to play with the Oakland Raiders during baseball's offseason, but the Athletics vetoed his plan.

“When Bo Jackson first came into the league, I went to (Raiders owner) Al Davis to go play football and he was going to let me be a two-way player,” Henderson told the San Francisco Chronicle. “The Oakland A’s said, ‘Oh, no way. You’re not going out there. That’s not going to happen.’"

A three-sport star in high school in Oakland, Henderson was a prep All-American in football and was recruited by USC and Arizona, among other football programs. But he chose baseball. It obviously worked out well for him. Regarded as the greatest leadoff hitter of all time, the Hall of Famer set numerous MLB records in his 25-year career, including most career runs (2,295) and stolen bases (1,406).

Henderson played 14 of those seasons, in four different stints, with the A's. it's not hard to imagine the speedy Henderson playing running back for the Raiders and putting on a Bo Jackson-type display of speed and power (remember, Henderson clubbed 297 career home runs).

But Henderson, now 60, doesn't regret that he chose the baseball path and never played in the NFL.

“Football was my love; I was a football player,” Henderson said. “But my mom’s love was baseball. And she didn’t want her baby to get hurt. I was mad, but she was smart. Overall, with the career longevity and the success I had, she made the right decision. Some of the players in football now have short careers and they can barely move around when they’re done.

“But I would have made it football. People who saw me play said I was a no-doubter. I would have been good. But for how long? Running backs then lasted three or four years.”





