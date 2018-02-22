MLB launches virtual-reality Home Run Derby video game for consoles

Last year, baseball fans were able to swing for the fences like never before. Major League Baseball Advanced Media, baseball’s tech arm, created an experimental virtual-reality Home Run Derby that it brought to fans at the All-Star Game and select MLB stadiums.

Now, they’re bringing that same VR Home Run Derby experience into your house.

MLB’s gaming department announced Thursday that it’s launching its first VR video game and it’s all about the dingers. The game is due this spring for the PlayStation VR and Vive and it will allow gamers to hit in three different MLB stadiums — just like they’re Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton digging into their own Home Run Derby.

MLB is planning to give the world its first sneak preview at the game at the Sloan Sports Conference at MIT on Friday and Saturday. For now, here are some still images:

MLB announced Thursday that it’s making a virtual reality Home Run Derby video game for console gamers. (MLBAM)

The game features three stadiums, including Nationals Park, home of the 2018 All-Star Game. (MLBAM)

Some other details gamers will want to know:

• The game will feature Marlins Park in Miami, Nationals Park in Washington D.C. and Progressive Field in Cleveland, the three All-Star sites from 2017-2019.

• The game is developed by the same MLB Gaming team responsible for At Bat VR and the forthcoming “RBI Baseball 18.”

• Pricing and a release date are yet to be announced.

While the console game is coming this spring, if the in-stadium game appeals to you, there’s good news there too. MLB says that game will be at least 10 stadiums during the 2018 season and possibly more.

