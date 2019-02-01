MLB hot stove: Yankees could add one of these two pitchers as starter, report says

The Yankees reportedly are considering adding a starter to help the back end of their rotation and there are two pitchers who are likely in the running.

Gio Gonzalez and Ervin Santana will possibly get consideration from New York, according to a report from Fancred Sports that cites unidentified league sources.

Yankees look very solid on paper but are considering adding a starter for depth. Gio, Ervin, maybe Miley among possibilities. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 31, 2019

New York was also expected to pursue Wade Miley, but he reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Astros on Thursday.

As it stands, the Yankees' rotation would feature Luis Severino, James Paxton, J.A. Happ, Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia. They also have other options in Chance Adams, Luis Cessa, Domingo German and Jonathan Loaisiga.

However, German has had his struggles, Adams, Cessa and Loaisiga lack experience and Paxton, Tanaka and Sabathia have past injuries to worry about, so adding depth might not be a bad idea.

New York ultimately could stand pat and be fine, but it appears it is exploring adding a starter to help out with rotation depth.