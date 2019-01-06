MLB hot stove: Yankees agree to deal with pitcher Zach Britton, report says

The Yankees look like they're about to re-sign Zach Britton.

According to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources, New York is progressing toward a deal with Britton.

Another report from ESPN says the deal is done.

#Yankees progressing toward deal with free-agent reliever Zach Britton, sources tell The Athletic. Could be finalized soon. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 6, 2019

Zach Britton has a deal with the Yankees, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 6, 2019

The deal is reportedly for three seasons with an option for a fourth at about $13 million per year. The option though can only be exercised after the second season. If New York decides to do so it can add on a fourth year. If it doesn't, Britton can opt out and become a free agent after his second season. If the deal is for four years it goes to four years and $53 million, according to MLB.com.

Source confirms Britton’s deal is three years/$39M guaranteed. If Yankees trigger fourth year option, it becomes four years/$53M. If they don’t and Britton opts out, he’ll have earned $26M in two years. @JeffPassan had $ first. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 6, 2019

The Yankees acquired Britton at the trade deadline in July in a deal from the Orioles. He posted a 2.88 ERA in 25 appearances for the Yankees over the rest of the season.

Britton has been one of MLB's best left-handed relievers over the last five years. However, he has dealt with injuries over the last two.

He finished fourth in the American League Cy Young voting in 2016 with the Orioles as he posted a 0.54 ERA with 47 saves while giving up just 38 hits in 67 innings.

Britton is a key acquisition for the Yankees considering the team lost David Robertson to the Phillies this offseason to a two-year deal.

The Phillies were also reportedly interested in Britton.