MLB hot stove: Red Sox 'closing in' on re-signing pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, report says
Nathan Eovaldi could be nearing a return to the Red Sox.
Negotiations between Boston and the 28-year-old right-hander are “intensifying,” according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources.
#RedSox negotiations with Nathan Eovaldi intensifying, sources tell The Athletic.
— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 5, 2018
Eovaldi was sent from the Rays to Boston before the 2018 trade deadline. He registered a 3-3 record with a 3.33 ERA in 12 regular-season appearances after the deal.
Eovaldi was Boston's most reliable pitcher during its World Series run. He threw 22 1/3 innings both out of the bullpen and as a starter while posting a 1.61 ERA.
Multiple teams were reportedly interested in signing Eovaldi but, according to MLB.com, the Red Sox may be the only team in on him at this point.
An executive from a club believed to be in on Nathan Eovaldi said he has heard Boston is closing in on a deal, adding that in his eyes, “the market is really just the Red Sox at this point.”
— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 6, 2018
Boston manager Alex Cora said earlier this week Eovaldi was a “game-changer.”
"We know the stuff he has,” Cora said, via MassLive.com. “He got better with time. He went through the process of mixing up his pitches, attacking guys in different spots.”
Eovaldi has also pitched for the Marlins, Dodgers and Yankees over his seven-year career.