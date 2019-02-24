MLB hot stove: Phillies optimistic they can agree to deal with Bryce Harper by Monday, report says

The Phillies are determined to get a deal done with Bryce Harper, but they may have to wait a little longer.

Owner John Middleton was determined to get a deal agreed to Saturday, according to a report from USA Today, but it doesn't look like that will happen.

Middleton's plane was initially reported to be heading back east, according to NBCS Philly.

However, a further report from USA Today said Middleton was still in Las Vegas and there was optimism a deal could get done by Monday.

ESPN later reported on Sunday that negotations between Philadelphia and Harper could be resolved by Tuesday.

The White Sox and Padres are reportedly still involved in discussions with the All-Star as well.

While all of this is going down, Harper's asking price is becoming more clear. The six-time All-Star is asking for a $350-million to $360-million deal, according to Fancred Sports.

Manny Machado got $300 million from the Padres, but Harper is reportedly telling teams he is worth more money because of his marketability as well as his talent.

Fancred Sports noted there is a second team in Las Vegas negotiating with Harper, though it's unclear who that team is.

Update 10:56 p.m. ET Saturday: Now Middleton is on the way back for real, according to Fancred Sports.

