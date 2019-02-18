MLB hot stove: Padres have offered Manny Machado 8-year deal worth at least $240M, report says

San Diego is also interested in Bryce Harper, but he’s in intense talks with the Phillies, according to Fancred Sports.

The Padres still believe they can add a star free agent.

San Diego remains "hopeful" about signing Manny Machado, according to a report from Fancred Sports’ Jon Heyman. The team is also interested in Bryce Harper, but the Phillies are the front-runners to land him, the report says.

The Padres have offered Machado an 8-year deal worth at least $240 million, according to USA Today.

The White Sox and a “mystery team” are the Padres top competitors for Machado, according to Fancred Sports. He is expected to accept the best contract offered to him.

Machado, who was sent from the Orioles to the Dodgers before the trade deadline, registered a .297/.367/.538 slash line in 162 total games in 2018. He also hit 37 home runs and tallied 107 RBIs.

Machado has made four All-Star teams and won two Gold Glove awards in his seven-year MLB career.

The Padres finished 2018 with a 66-96 record and missed the playoffs for a 12th straight season.


