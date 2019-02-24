MLB hot stove: Padres looking for starting pitcher after addition of Manny Machado, report says

The Padres have been active in the free-agent market this year and they aren't slowing down even with spring training beginning.

San Diego is looking to add a starting pitcher after adding Manny Machado at third base this week, according to Fancred Sports.

The Padres' No. 1 priority this offseason seemed to be adding a third baseman and they got that in Machado. Now the consensus around MLB is they need to add to their rotation.

Who the pitcher they will add is remains to be seen, but according to the report, 2015 American League Cy Young award winner Dallas Keuchel will not be the one they sign.

Heard again Philly is among teams that could be a possible landing spot for Keuchel. Padres apparently are not. They are looking at adding a starter but don’t see a fit. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 23, 2019

There are conflicting reports about Keuchel though as The Athletic says San Diego is looking at the lefty. However, it also says signing the 31-year-old as a longshot.

Any talks between #Padres and agent Scott Boras are more focused on Dallas Keuchel than Bryce Harper - and even Keuchel is a longshot, sources tell me and @Dennistlin. Pads have interest in Keuchel at a certain level, but also are considering other SPs. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 23, 2019

Earlier this offseason it was reported the Padres were trying to trade for Indians starter Corey Kluber. However, the same reports said the team was trying to acquire the Cy Young winner so they could trade him for a third baseman.

San Diego didn't see Kluber, 32, as a fit because of his age. The team saw their window being further down the road than Kluber's contract which could be done at the end of 2019.

Keuchel, 31, could fit into this same category as he is an older pitcher.

So who could the Padres be looking at as a starter? That is unclear, but there are big names out there like Gio Gonzalez, James Shields or even Bartolo Colon, but they are all older pitchers as well, so at this point, San Diego may have to ignore their original age restrictions set before the addition of Machado.