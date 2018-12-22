MLB hot stove: Athletics, starter Mike Fiers agree to 2-year contract, report says

The Athletics are sticking with a familiar face.

According to an MLB Network report, which cited unidentified league sources, pitcher Mike Fiers agreed to a two-year deal with the A's. The new contract will be worth between $14 million and $15 million, the report says.

Source: Michael Fiers and #Athletics in agreement on 2-year contract worth between $14 million and $15 million. Deal is pending physical, which is viewed as a formality since Fiers ended the 2018 season with Oakland. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 22, 2018

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fiers finished out 2018 in Oakland after starting the season with the Tigers.

He appeared in just 10 games with the A's, but proved to be a reliable acquisition after he posted a 3.74 ERA and struck out 52 batters in 53 innings of work. He tallied a 5-2 record in Oakland

MORE: MLB hot stove: Mariners acquire Brewers OF Domingo Santana for Ben Gamel, prospect | MLB hot stove: Dodgers trade Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Alex Wood to Reds for Homer Bailey, prospects

This is the A's third reported deal in two days. On Friday, Oakland secured veteran reliever Joakim Soria and was part of a three-team trade with the Rangers and Rays that included the addition of infielder Jurickson Profar.



