MLB hot stove: Nationals bring back 1B Matt Adams on 1-year deal, reports say

The Nationals just got Matt Adams back.

According to The Athletic, Washington has signed the first baseman to a one-year deal, and his physical is pending.

Free-agent first baseman Matt Adams in agreement with the #Nationals, pending a physical, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 15, 2018

Yahoo Sports is reporting the agreement is for $4 million.

Matt Adams has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Washington Nationals, sources tell Yahoo Sports. @Ken_Rosenthal had the agreement first. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2018

The 30-year-old played 94 games for the Nationals in 2018 before he claimed on waivers by the Cardinals in the middle of the season.

Adams batted .239 with 21 home runs and 57 RBIs in 121 games in 2018. He is a career .266 hitter with 96 home runs and 332 RBIs.