MLB hot stove: Nationals bring back 1B Matt Adams on 1-year deal, reports say

Adams was claimed on waivers by the Cardinals during the 2018 season.

The Nationals just got Matt Adams back.

According to The Athletic, Washington has signed the first baseman to a one-year deal, and his physical is pending.

Yahoo Sports is reporting the agreement is for $4 million.

The 30-year-old played 94 games for the Nationals in 2018 before he claimed on waivers by the Cardinals in the middle of the season.

Adams batted .239 with 21 home runs and 57 RBIs in 121 games in 2018. He is a career .266 hitter with 96 home runs and 332 RBIs.

