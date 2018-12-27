MLB hot stove: Nationals finalize 2-year deal with SP Anibal Sanchez

The Nationals have addressed the back end of their rotation.

Washington announced Thursday that it has has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with right-hander Anibal Sanchez.

Prevoius reports said the deal worth $19 million with an option for a third year at $12 million. The team did not annouced terms of the contract.

We’ve agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Aníbal Sánchez!



// https://t.co/kH4tdBWsDQ pic.twitter.com/yhzPsrWZUm



— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) December 27, 2018

Sanchez, 34, is coming off of one of the best years of his career as he went 7-6 with a 2.83 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched with the Braves. The ERA was the lowest he had posted since he had a 2.57 ERA with the Tigers in 2013. It is the second best of his career.

A veteran of 13 MLB seasons, Sanchez is 97–100 with a 3.99 ERA in 309 games (286 starts) with the Marlins (2006–12), Tigers (2012–17) and Braves (2017). A native of Maracay, Venezuela, he originally was signed by the Red Sox in January 2001.

The Nationals rotation took a bit of a hit earlier this offseason when they traded right-hander Tanner Roark to the Reds for a reliever.

Now, it appears Sanchez will take one of the final two spots in the rotation while Erick Fedde and Joe Ross will battle for the last spot.

Washington also signed free-agent lefty Patrick Corbin to a six-year, $140 million deal this offseason. He should fit in the No. 3 spot in the rotation, but that is unclear as of now.

